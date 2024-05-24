Police arrest four suspects for kidnapping – Human remains found

Police said the remains may be possibly linked to two men who were allegedly kidnapped in KwaDukuza

KwaZulu-Natal police have discovered human remains possibly linked to two men who were allegedly kidnapped in KwaDukuza last month.

Four suspects have also been arrested in connection with the case of kidnapping after the two men were reported to have gone missing, police said on Friday.

Investigations revealed that the two men were last seen on 23 April 2024 at the premises of a private company.

Human remains

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers also found decomposed bodies during their investigations.

“Following several leads, police arrested the four suspects on Thursday, 23 May 2024. The suspects were the last persons to be seen with the missing men and further investigations led the police to a secluded area in New Guilderlands where human remains were found.

“The recovered human remains will be subjected to DNA testing to ascertain if they belong to the men who were reported missing. Vehicles which were allegedly used during the disappearance of the two men were also found and seized,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that the arrested suspects will appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Bangladeshi kidnappings

Meanwhile, four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of two Bangladeshis in separate incidents in Durban

The Hawks‘ Port Shepstone-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with the Special Task Force, the Ugu district hostage negotiator, and other agencies swooped in on the suspects on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspects are aged between 22 and 53.

In the first incident, a 36-year-old Bangladesh victim was kidnapped whilst on his way to his shop in Margate. He was released after a ransom of R115 000 was paid.

Investigations

A few weeks later, a second Bangladeshi was kidnapped. A joint operation was conducted by police and a ransom of R100 000 was paid to the kidnappers.

“Soon after that three suspects were arrested near a private hospital and R94 000 was recovered. The arrested suspects led the police to a farm in Umzumbe where one more suspect was arrested and the victim was successfully rescued,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo added that preliminary investigations have revealed that there is a positive link between the two incidents.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona applauded the members for their good work.

