Police raid Shauwn Mkhize’s home- reports

The raid took place this afternoon, with locksmiths also at the scene.

South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials and police have reportedly raided the La Lucia, Durban, home of controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the raid took place this afternoon, with locksmiths also at the scene.

In August, Sars said it was making progress in a R37 million tax evasion case against Mkhize.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more.