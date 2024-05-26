The taxman cometh: MaMkhize at risk of losing her formidable vehicle fleet…again

Apart from the R37 million owed by her businesses, Sars also has a personal claim against MaMkhize amounting to R12 million.

The taxman is coming – again – for the luxury wheels of reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. This time, a Lamborghini and Rolls Royce are alos in the mix.

Mkhize, popularly known as MaMkhize, is facing the potential loss of her fleet of luxury cars due to unpaid taxes totaling R37 million.

City Press reported that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has filed a court application to seize 13 high-end vehicles owned by Shandi Trust and Royal AM football club, entities in which she holds a majority stake.

ALSO READ: MaMkhize’s ex, Sbu Mpisane, enters political arena as top dog of new party

Sars court order puts MaMkhize’s cars in jeopardy

Sars is seeking to recover R37,915,549 in unpaid taxes and has requested the court to grant permission to auction off the assets.

The revenue collector has also demanded that Shandi Trust bear the cost of the legal proceedings, with the trustees listed as Siphokazi Zuma, Senzekile Mseleku, and Melusi Mkhize.

According to court papers reportedly seen by City Press, Sars requires a five-day notice period for any auction sale, and the revenue collector has also requested access to Shandi Trust’s business premises for an inspection.

“Any auction sale, must, at the very least, be advertised in a manner required, in the event of a sale in execution and in the case of movable assets, an advertisement must be published at least five business days prior to the auction.”

ALSO READ: Scoring couple goals: Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Furthermore, MaMkhize has been ordered to deliver all motor vehicles belonging to Shandi Trust to the curator within seven days of the court order.

However, the vehicles may still be used by the current user, provided they furnish proof of insurance and permission from the curator.

Businesswoman’s battle with Sars

Apart from the R37 million owed by her businesses, it has been reported that Sars has a personal claim against the businesswoman, which amounts to R12 million.

This is not MaMkhize’s first run-in with the taxman or the law.

In 2020, Sars successfully obtained a liquidation order against Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance and Transport, a company owned by MaMkhize, for owing approximately R204 million in unpaid taxes.

This led to the seizure of luxury items, including expensive vehicles, at MaMkhize’s La Lucia home in 2016.

ALSO READ: Musi Maimane: From magazine covers to the pulpit to politics

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Maserati, a Ferrari Scaglietti, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, and a Panamera Turbo, as well as two armored BMW 5 Series and two Hummers formed part of the seized car collection.

The La Lucia home, valued at approximately R25 million, along with four fixed properties were also seized.

Living it up in La Lucia

According to City Press, recently, liquidators visited MaMkhize’s houses in La Lucia, Durban, and Johannesburg. However, when they got to the Joburg property, they went on their way without having received access as a result of an impasse with the personnel.

It is alleged that the authorities were summoned but never arrived.

MaMkhize and Sbu

Moreover, in 2013, MaMkhize and her ex-husband Shaun Mkhize were under legal scrutiny for fraud allegations linked to government contracts.

Mamkhize at the time was faced with a whopping 53 charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

ALSO READ: SpaceX mega rocket Starship’s next launch on June 5

Sars’ head of communications, Siphithi Sibeko, declined to comment, citing confidentiality laws.

MaMkhize’s manager stated that she was focused on Royal AM’s game against Moroka Swallows and was unavailable for comment.