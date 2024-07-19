‘Is she the new Griselda Blanco now?’: MaMkhize and botched hit on advocate stirs debate

Taxing times: A Sars attorney was gunned down while wrapped up in a tax inquiry into Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's business empire.

Senior advocate Coreth Naudé’, bottom left, and her vehicle following an assassination attempt on Thursday, 18 July. Right: Durban businesswoman Shauwn ‘MaMkhize; Mkhize. Pictures: X/ @Constitution_94 and Instagram/ MaMkhize

Construction magnate, socialite and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has been on the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) radar has recently made headlines because of an alleged tax debt of R37 million.

In a shock twist, senior advocate Coreth Naudé was gunned down in an attempted assassination outside a hotel near the Gateway shopping centre, in Durban North on Thursday afternoon, 18 July.

Naudé, who was shot three times in the upper body and face, was in Durban this week to investigate several high-profile tax evasion cases, including that of the controversial businesswoman.

Taxman cometh: MaMkhize and Sars

The Citizen previously reported that MaMkhize is facing the seizure of some of her assets to pay for the debt.

Businesswoman and reality TV star, Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize. Picture: Instagram/ @kwa_mammkhize

According to Moneyweb, who dubbed the flamboyant owner of the Royal AM football club a “notorious tax evader”, she has had several tussles with the taxman regarding her business affairs over the past decade.

Shock assassination of curator in MaMkhize tax case

News24 reported that the attempted assassination comes 488 days after the double murder of Cloete Murray and his son, Thomas.

Murray Sr and Naudé worked together for years on the tax inquiry and preservation of Mkhize’ s business empire, with Murray Sr acting as court-appointed curator.

Fans defend businesswoman

MaMkhize fans, however, were quick to come to her defence after a post by X user @Constitution_94 surfaced in which the multi-millionaire is implicated for her alleged involvement in orchestrating the hit.

Social media users pointed out that she is not the only person being investigated by Sars in Durban. Take a look…

mpho_khumalo1: “It’s so easy to point at MaMkhize. Doesn’t she work with other cases?”

ClownSeekers: “So they had to sneak in MaMkhize. As if MaMkhize is the only person that can harm her?”

Bro_mandla: “Leave MaMkhize alone. That’s not the only case she does.”

Mlungisi_Mabasa: “How does MaMkhize become the first suspect?”

Teekaylive90: “Leave MaMkhize alone!”

…And some more

Some netizens tried to make light of the situation while others called for an investigation into MaMkhize. Many commented that KwaZulu-Natal has become known for assassinations over the past few years.

@malusimudau_: “Is she the new Griselda Blanco now?”

@tu_mi03: “I only hate that women for buying Bloemfontein Celtic and take it away from those who loved it.”

@sadneysloa: “Durban again…People should stay away from that place.”

Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize in her own two-part special series on BET Africa. Picture: Instagram

@Blacksm73251911: “MaMkhize must be investigated.”

@ItsVucee: “MaMkhize must tell the truth.”

Zikhulise Group riches

Mkhize and her former husband Sbu Mpisane’s company Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance and Transport Service were awarded government tenders worth over R1 billion in the early 2000s despite ongoing criminal and other investigations against them.

The Mzansi power couple co-owned several business entities — from construction companies to football clubs — before they decided to call it quits after two decades of marriage in 2018.

Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize and Sbu Mpisane with their son, Andile Mpisane. Picture: X

The businessman owes much of his riches and lavish lifestyle to his highly connected ex-wife.

Through MaMkhize, he became involved in the Zikhulise Group, building low-budget RDP houses in eThekwini municipality.

The Zikhulise Group umbrella corporation also boasts a slew of other companies, such as Inyanga Security Services and the Zikhulise Auto Restorers.

Mpisane and MaMkhize: Government contracts and fraud allegations

Before Mpisane and MaMkhize’s 2018 separation, the couple made headlines for fraud allegations linked to government contracts.

In 2013, the Mail and Guardian reported that one of MaMkhize’s companies, Zikhulise Cleaning, Maintenance and Transport, was awarded three Section 36 contracts between July 2012 and March 2013 relating to an Umlazi housing project.

Shauwn Mkhize and Sbu Mpisane leave the Durban Magistrate’s Court on 22 October 2012. Picture: Gallo Images/ Sowetan/ Thuli Dlamini

At the time, the Kwa MaMkhize reality TV star faced 53 charges of fraud and forgery and uttering.

She was accused of submitting false documents to obtain Construction Industry Development Board gradings, which were used to obtain Public Works Department tenders worth R140 million.

Fast and furious: MaMkhize’s assets seize

At the time, IOL reported that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized R140 million in property.

In 2020, the Pretoria High Court issued a final liquidation order against Mkhize’s company, for outstanding debts totalling about R204 million.

MaMkhize poses with one of the luxury cars in her extensive fleet. Picture: Instagram/ MaMkhize

In an attempt to retrieve some of its tax debt, Sars seized assets, including their R25-million three-storey home in La Lucia, a farm in KwaZulu-Natal and some luxury vehicles.