Police rescue three women from human trafficking syndicate at OR Tambo Airport

Three young women from Botswana were rescued from a suspected human trafficking syndicate at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, 7 November 2025.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the victims, aged between 20 and 23, were intercepted and saved by members of Interpol NCB Pretoria and the Germiston Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit shortly after landing at the airport.

According to police, the women had been lured through social media by a criminal network posing as recruiters offering lucrative job opportunities in Sierra Leone.

Trafficking attempt

Saps spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the women’s travel itinerary suggested they were travelling from Botswana to Sierra Leone via South Africa and Nairobi.

“The victims, aged between 20 and 23, were reportedly lured via social media by a syndicate under the false pretence of being offered job opportunities in Sierra Leone,” said van Wyk.

She added that investigators believe the suspects behind the scheme targeted vulnerable young women by promising them overseas employment, a common tactic used by human trafficking syndicates.

Botswana High Commission raised the alarm

A preliminary report revealed that the Botswana High Commission in Pretoria had alerted Interpol to the victims’ disappearance, prompting a coordinated rescue operation.

“The Botswana High Commission in Pretoria had alerted Interpol to assist in tracing the missing victims,” said van Wyk.

The Saps commended the swift collaboration between South African and Botswana authorities, as well as Interpol, which led to the victims being located and rescued before they could be trafficked further.

No arrests have yet been confirmed.

SA man trapped in Myanmar scam found in Thai prison

In a related case of job-scam trafficking networks, a South African man, initially missing after being trapped in a scam centre in Myanmar, was found in prison in Thailand.

The 25-year-old South African victim was rescued from the scam compound and eventually located by private security acting on behalf of a non-profit organisation.

“This young man is one of the heroes because he was assaulted continuously in the compound because he refused to cooperate,” a source told The Citizen.

The source accused the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) of being slow in assisting the victim to get home.

Dirco denied delays in assisting the stranded victims.

“The South African embassy in Bangkok, in collaboration with Dirco and key law enforcement agencies, is actively addressing the issue of South Africans identifying as victims of human trafficking,” the source said.

Additional reporting by Masoka Dube