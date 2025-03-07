Potholes multiplying in Joburg: JRA gives tips to motorists on how to minimise damage

Motorists have been advised to take extra precautions when driving, as some potholes are concealed by waterlogged roads

Johannesburg motorists have been urged to drive with caution as potholes continue to increase across the city’s roads following heavy rainfall.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) on Thursday said its teams are working to repair the damage.

JRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zweli Nyathi confirmed that the agency has deployed depot teams and standby teams to address hazardous potholes, prioritising main routes.

“We are fully aware of the significant increase in potholes that have emerged across the city due to the recent heavy rains. Our teams are working tirelessly to address these issues as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Nyathi.

Safety precautions

Motorists have been advised to take extra precautions when driving, as some potholes are concealed on waterlogged roads.

Tips to avoid damage by potholes:

Reduce speed to minimise damage to your vehicle should you drive into a pothole.

Avoid puddles as they may be potholes filled with rainwater.

Keep a safe following distance to react to potholes in front of you.

Refrain from swerving abruptly as this can lead to losing control of your vehicle.

Avoid hard breaking as this can destabilise your vehicle.

“We urge all citizens to report potholes through the appropriate channels so that we can prioritise repairs and improve road conditions,” Nyathi added.

Potholes an ‘inconvenience to motorists’

MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene acknowledged the concerns of residents.

“Like all residents of Johannesburg, I too have felt the impact of the potholes caused by the heavy rains. I understand the frustration and inconvenience they bring to motorists, and I want to assure the public that we are actively working to address the situation,” he said.

Residents can report potholes via the JRA’s official communication channels, including its X handle (@MyJRA), Facebook page, email, or customer contact number at 0860 562 874.

