Joburg hit by flash floods as emergency services stay on high alert (VIDEOS)

Flash floods swept through Johannesburg, flooding roads and bridges. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid flooded areas.

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Emergency Management Services (EMS) will be on high alert on Wednesday evening as flash floods occurred across the city from the afternoon.

EMS has urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, as heavy downpours resulted in flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

EMS urges for caution on roads amid flash floods

CoJ EMS spokesperson appealed to drivers to keep a safe distance from other cars and to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

It's raining in @CityofJoburgZA motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving extend safe following distance avoid crossing flooded roads and low lying bridges @CityofJoburgEMS remain on high alert over night monitoring all 7 regions @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgWeather — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) March 5, 2025

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements and localised damage to infrastructure in parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape but not Gauteng.

Gauteng residents were, however, informed that there would be cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Videos on social media showed flooded roads and residential areas, with one video capturing a white vehicle being swept away by water along Paul Kruger Drive near Wilgehewel, Roodepoort, .

Watch the videos of flooding across Johannesburg here:

📹WATCH | Joburg emergency services will be on high alert this evening following flash flooding that occurred across the city.

Here are some videos motorists posted from the Weltevreden Park and Randpark Ridge areas. Video: Supplied.#Weather #FloodedRoads #TheCitizenNews pic.twitter.com/zM3qduXh2E — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) March 5, 2025

The Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) urged motorists to obey road signs, traffic signs and especially road closures due to flooded bridges or unsafe conditions.

“In the event of flooding or where residents are at risk, it is advisable to immediately evacuate the area and seek a place of safety,” the JRA said.

“Residents and road users are encouraged to report all road and stormwater-related emergencies to our standby team.”

Road safety

Road users are urged to:

Avoid low-lying bridges during flooding.

Only cross rivers at safe crossing points where it is safe to do so.

Keep out of open channels and rivers.

Never attempt to drive or run across flooding water.

Never underestimate flooded roads.

Adhere to road and bridge closures.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, JRA officials were clearing stormwater drainage at Jan Smuts Avenue and Feeder Road in response to the rains that Johannesburg has been experiencing.

The JRA team is clearing stormwater drainage at Jan Smuts and feeder roads, as part of the High Impact Service Delivery.



This work continues across all the Regions of our City as part of response to the rains that we are experiencing in Joburg.#JoburgOurFirstLove pic.twitter.com/OUZFQaSXdG March 5, 2025

