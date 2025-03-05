Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Joburg hit by flash floods as emergency services stay on high alert (VIDEOS)

Avatar photo

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

5 minute read

5 Mar 2025

08:44 pm

Flash floods swept through Johannesburg, flooding roads and bridges. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid flooded areas.

Joburg hit by flash floods as emergency services stay on high alert

Picture: iStock

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Emergency Management Services (EMS) will be on high alert on Wednesday evening as flash floods occurred across the city from the afternoon.

EMS has urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, as heavy downpours resulted in flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

EMS urges for caution on roads amid flash floods

CoJ EMS spokesperson appealed to drivers to keep a safe distance from other cars and to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements and localised damage to infrastructure in parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape but not Gauteng.

Gauteng residents were, however, informed that there would be cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Videos on social media showed flooded roads and residential areas, with one video capturing a white vehicle being swept away by water along Paul Kruger Drive near Wilgehewel, Roodepoort, .

ALSO READ: Concerns raised over KZN flood victims accessing emergency housing fund

Watch the videos of flooding across Johannesburg here:

The Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) urged motorists to obey road signs, traffic signs and especially road closures due to flooded bridges or unsafe conditions.

“In the event of flooding or where residents are at risk, it is advisable to immediately evacuate the area and seek a place of safety,” the JRA said.

“Residents and road users are encouraged to report all road and stormwater-related emergencies to our standby team.”

Road safety

Road users are urged to:

  • Avoid low-lying bridges during flooding.
  • Only cross rivers at safe crossing points where it is safe to do so.
  • Keep out of open channels and rivers.
  • Never attempt to drive or run across flooding water.
  • Never underestimate flooded roads.
  • Adhere to road and bridge closures.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, JRA officials were clearing stormwater drainage at Jan Smuts Avenue and Feeder Road in response to the rains that Johannesburg has been experiencing.

NOW READ: Five ports of entry affected by severe flooding after heavy rain

Share this article

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg (COJ) emergency services flooding floods

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Joshlin Smith trial: Suspects’ claims of police torture and forced confessions
South Africa Vaal Dam at 97%, could it reach 100% milestone by the weekend?
South Africa Illegal mining: Government accused of double standards after billionaire’s mine ‘implicated’
South Africa SA cracks down on 50 NPOs suspected of terror funding
South Africa Concerns over private CCTV cameras in Joburg

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp