PowerBall soars to R90m, next Lotto draw estimated at R26m

Play your numbers right and the next Lotto or Powerball draw could make you immensely wealthy.

What’s happening with this week’s Lotto and Powerball jackpots? Photo: iStock

After no one claimed the grand prize in last night’s PowerBall draws, the jackpot has now swelled to an eye-watering R90 million. Meanwhile, R26 million is waiting for someone in the Lotto kitty.

The next PowerBall draw is scheduled for 3 October.

That means you still have time to buy that ticket and plan your exit strategy in the (unlikely) scenario you strike gold.

PowerBall jackpot

While last night’s jackpot went unclaimed, some players didn’t walk away empty-handed.

It might not be R81 million, which was the total up for grabs last night, but a quick R283k here or an R12k could go a long way.

PowerBall winners

In the main PowerBall draw, two players matched five numbers. This stroke of luck earned them a payout of R283 562.20 each.

Another 28 players matched four numbers along with the PowerBall, leading to a payout of R12 683.40 for each.

In the PowerBall Plus 2 draw, one lucky individual hit five numbers. The result? Netting a neat prize of R255 946.50.

Furthermore, 14 players had the good fortune of matching four numbers and the PowerBall, securing R11 448.20 each.

Upcoming Lotto draws

In addition to upcoming the R90 million PowerBall draw, players have the opportunity to try their luck with the PowerBall Plus, estimated at R44 million.

More opportunities to become a millionaire lie ahead with the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, scheduled for later tonight.

An estimated R11 million is up for grabs in the main Lotto draw, while the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots are estimated at R13 million and R3 million, respectively.

Small but significant wins

Last bot not least, for those seeking a more modest windfall, the Daily Lotto draw should not be overlooked.

In fact, two players won R375 000 in Friday evening’s Daily Lotto draw, while three players bagged R147 246.10 each in Wednesday’s draw

Tonight’s Daily Lotto jackpot is estimated at R450 000, which can be a life-changing sum for many.

May the odds be ever in your favor!