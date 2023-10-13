A foot on the lowest rung puts Kea on a ladder to success

Keamogetse Mondungwa's journey from near-unemployment to a thriving career at Shoprite is an inspiration for young graduates in South Africa.

Keamogetse Mondungwa is on an upward trajectory at Shoprite. Picture: Johan Pretorius Photography

A year ago, 26-year-old Keamogetse Mondungwa from Mahikeng, North West, was grappling with the fear of being an unemployed graduate – a harsh reality for many young people in South Africa.

Young people often dream of leaving small towns to look for opportunities in the big cities, which is becoming more and more challenging against a backdrop of national youth unemployment of 46.5%.

Just one module shy of graduating with a BCom financial accountancy degree from North-West University, Mondungwa applied for a job at her local Shoprite.

“Many young graduates in Mahikeng apply for unskilled as well as skilled positions,” she said.

No longer depending on my mom

“These may not be their dream jobs, but they can put food on the table.

“Data, printing and transport needed for job hunting also costs money that families in poorer areas don’t have.

“So, I was very happy when Shoprite hired me last year because I didn’t have to depend on my mom for everything.”

She started her new role as a cashier at Shoprite Mmabatho in August 2022, embracing it as an opportunity to learn and grow.

“I never took it for granted. I grew up shopping at this store and enjoyed interacting with the customers who are also members of my community,” she says.

However, she never let go of her bigger ambitions and exhibited a drive and passion that was soon rewarded.

The store’s administrative manager, Windy Dlamini, noticed her dedication and following Mondungwa’s successful completion of her degree in May, approached the divisional office for advancement consideration.

“I love to encourage my colleagues to apply for the opportunities available at Shoprite,” said Dlamini. “I understand that working at a store might not be seen as a cool thing for young people, but Shoprite is full of opportunities.

Kea’s passion was evident

“Kea’s passion for retail was evident right from the beginning.”

In July, after being interviewed, Mondungwa was offered a traineeship at the Shoprite Group’s Bloemfontein divisional office.

She will be mentored by industry experts, chartered accountants and financial managers as she gains exposure to the inner workings of the retail business – from stores to distribution centres and the various departments that keep the retailer running.

“I cannot believe I am here, surrounded by these incredible people who are happy to teach me about the business and support me in taking my career forward,” says Mondungwa.

Dlamini added: “It’s rewarding to see young people, especially from my hometown, make it big out there and I know Kea is going to do amazing things.”

The Shoprite Group invested R645 million into skills development and training in the 2023 financial year.

This includes employee training and development and youth development programmes.

In the past financial year, it created more than 8 000 new jobs, increasing its workforce to 154 000.