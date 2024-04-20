MEC, mayor confident Limpopo industrial park will come to life

A resident says the industrial park has become a pipe dream for communities desperate for jobs.

MEC Rogers Monama and Sekhukhune Mayor Minah Bahula discuss progress on the industrial park. Photo: Supplied.

The planned Fetakgomo Tubatse industrial park will soon come into fruition if the promises by the Limpopo government are anything to go by.

MEC for economic development Rogers Monama and Mayor of Sekhukhune Municipality Minah Bahula met on Thursday to evaluate progress made regarding license application for the R56 billion project.

“We have commenced with the technical and financial assessment impact of the zone. Currently, there are 37 companies on the investment pipeline with a combined investment value of R56.6 billion.

“We have since submitted a business case to [Trade and Industry] Minister Patel so that when ready, this zone can become a fully-fledged special economic zone,” Monama said.

According to the MEC, the province created over 200 000 jobs between 2021 and 2023.

‘Like a broken record’

But Clement Phokane, a resident of Steelpoort, outside Burgersfort rubbished Monama’s enthusiasm, saying government has been “sounding like a broken record” about the project.

Phokane said the promised industrial park dates back to when Cassel Mathale was Limpopo premier.

“We are tired of this hearing those words because nothing comes out of it, except for the empty promises from our leaders.

“We want real action, we don’t eat promises,” he said.

High youth unemployment

Bolsheviks Party of SA secretary Seun Mogotji agreed with Phokane’s sentiments, saying that high unemployment rate was a concern in Sekhukhune.

“We have minerals in this region with over 28 mining companies. Most of Sekhukhune youngsters are currently unemployed.

“This is despite their qualifications that could make them land the much needed jobs,” he said.

One of the five districts, Sekhukhune is also one the poorest in the province.

Bahula said the region are eagerly wait for the new economy boosting project.

“These efforts are commendable and push us further to realise the full potential of initiatives that aim to foster job creation, economic prosperity, and improve the quality of life for Sekhukhune.

“We cant wait for the special economic zone begin with constructions”, said the mayor.

