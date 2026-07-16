Presidency says anti-immigration campaign in South Africa is ‘faltering’

The March and March movement, however, warned it will continue with its protests

The Presidency has cautioned against false information being used against South Africa amid anti-immigration protests in the country.

Meanwhile, the March and March movement said it will continue with its protests against beneficiaries of illegal migration and crime.

‘SA is not isolated’

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya noted that the office has observed a sustained campaign that seeks to isolate South Africa from the rest of the African continent and discussed issues around anti-immigration protests.

Magwenya said that any campaign seeking to misrepresent what South Africa is will be rejected with the contempt it deserves.

“Recent evidence shows that this false campaign, concerning as it, is faltering,” Magwenya said.

“South Africa is not isolated.”

He added that despite government condemning acts of vigilantism against foreign nationals, it will still enforce immigration laws.

Not a reject state

Magwenya said that the campaign against immigrants has sought to create an impression that South Africa is now a “pariah” or reject state, which must be referred to international courts.

He also expressed concerns about the peddling of false information by a diplomatic representative of a country that has become central to this campaign.

“Even ordinary diplomatic exchanges over meetings have been deliberately misrepresented to create an impression that South Africa is being isolated,” Magwenya added.

He said South Africa remains engaged with African countries and the rest of the world.

Noting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to France last week, he said that the country can never be isolated.

“This is a South Africa that is engaged with the African continent and that can never be isolated.”

March and March ‘not going anywhere.’

Meanwhile, members from March & March in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) gathered on Wednesday, warning that the movement is not going anywhere.

“We are fully aware of the relentless and concerted efforts by some political parties and role players, in and outside government, who have used every trick in the book to try and destabilise the movement,” said national spokesperson Sandile Dube.

“The beneficiaries of irregular migration and crime will not rest, until we defeat them,” Dube said.