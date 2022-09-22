Projects worth R135 million launched in KZN, including Wela Mlambo bridge

Cheryl Kahla

The MEC for Transport Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka launched the construction of the Wela Mlambo River bridge in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Hlomuka was joined by the uMkhanyakude District Mayor and said the bridge (valued at R33 million) would connect areas under the two traditional authorities.

New KZN projects

Wela Mlambo bridge

Photo: KZN Transport

The banks of the Wela Mlambo river frequently overflow, endangering the lives of residents in the region and resulting in destruction of property.

Children often lose their lives, swept away by strong currents:

Earlier this year, pictures of children crossing flooded regions to attend school went viral on social media, with netizens calling for government intervention.

One netizen said: “What we are seeing her is so sad but right now we should blame ppl who keeps on voting”.

As reported by the Ridge Times in 2018, the body of a man was found in the Wela Mlambo river:

Countless homes have been flooded after severe downpours, and motorists have complained that their vehicles were stuck in the mud, especially in Mandela Section.

D1841 project

In addition to the Wela Mlambo River bridge, Hlomuka also aims to create employment and improve livelihoods by launching a project for the D1841 road in eNdumo.

D1841 will be vital for tourism development and agricultural production in the region, and this 11 km – phase will cost R102 million to construct.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka to launch R135 million projects to connect the people of Umkhanyakude District.



More information in our media advisory at https://t.co/RoF8LvUncB#MediaRelease#GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/cozCPwGf0S— KZN Transport (@KZNTransport) September 21, 2022

Combined, the two projects in the uMkhanyakude District are valued at approximately R135 million. Hlomuka said it will improve economic growth and alleviate poverty.

As per the project requirements, the existing gravel road will be upgraded to a Class R3 single carriageway with a 6.5 metre-wide surface road.

The upgrades will also include adequate stormwater drainage facilities, and the existing road will be widened to accommodate the deeper cuttings, higher fills and major intersections.