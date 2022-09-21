Three ANC KZN councillors gunned down in two weeks

Citizen Reporter

A 48-year-old ANC ward councillor is the third victim in a spate of political deaths in KwaZulu-Natal over the past few weeks.

Maphumulo municipality councillor Zakhele Khuzwayo was shot multiple times near Nothweni River last Thursday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naidoo told North Coast Courier.

The other two councillors represented eMsinga and eThekwini.

eThekwini Municipality Ward 99 councillor, Victor Molife, was shot and killed on 11 September, with details surrounding his death still not known, The Witness reported.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party has called on deputy secretary Sipho Hlomuka, in his capacity as transport, community safety and liaison MEC, to instill a culture of political tolerance as a matter of urgency.

“To ensure the murderers and masterminds behind this barbaric and senseless act do not destroy evidence, we have decided to allow KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to do his work with his capable team of law enforcement agencies,” said Mndebele.

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala, said he was concerned about the murder of councillors in the province.

“Within 14 days three councillors have been killed, one in eMsinga, eThekwini and now Maphumulo. A senior official at Umlalazi was also killed.

“We will work with law enforcement agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.”

Investigations into the political-related murders are ongoing.

Ongoing killings

In January, 39-year-old Minenhle Mkhize was shot and killed outside his Durban home in January.

Several councillors and ward candidates were murdered last year, ahead of the local government elections held in November.

A spate of political killings in the province led to the establishment of the Moerane commission of inquiry by former premier Willies Mchunu.

Edited by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication North Coast Courier, by Sboniso Dlamini. Read the original article here.