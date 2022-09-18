Heavy rain, flood warnings sounded for several provinces

Weather Reporter

Cloudy, cold weather and persistent rainfall is expected in parts of South Africa over the next few days, with warnings already issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape are forecast to bear the brunt of heavy rain and flooding on Sunday and Monday, owed to a developing upper-air cut-off low system.

“At the current time, a well-developed upper-air trough, associated with coldness and instability, is in the

process of intensifying over the south-western parts of southern Africa,” Saws said in a statement.

Welcome rains

The system is predicted to intensify, forming a cut-off low over the southern and central interior.

This could bring welcome rains to dry central parts of the country.

By Thursday, however, mostly rain-free conditions are expected.

Level 2 and 5 warnings in place

Warnings have already been issued across the Eastern Cape for Sunday for disruptive rainfall and the possibility of localised to widespread flooding, with persistent overnight showers.

Level 5 warnings are issued when 100mm or more of rainfall could occur within 24 hours.

Heavy rain warnings have been escalated to level 6 for Monday in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19.9.2022 pic.twitter.com/WqImA9GGFs— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2022

KwaZulu-Natal has been issued with a broad level 2 warning, with overcast, cold and windy conditions expected to persist over the province and Mpumalanga until Wednesday.

“Rainfall during this period is expected to be mostly of a patchy nature, but generally less intense than the rainfall anticipated today and tomorrow over Eastern Cape,” Saws said.

KZN and Mpumalanga residents have been advised to prepare for a three-day episode of potentially heavy rainfall, with the risk of overland runoff and localised flooding.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19.9.2022 pic.twitter.com/Zx5XnpkFnN— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2022

“The public would also be well-advised to keep jackets and blankets close at hand, as the weather will remain very chilly over the abovementioned provinces.”

Light snowfall

High peaks in the Western Cape could experience light snowfall on Sunday, spreading eastward overnight towards the Eastern Cape.

“As the upper-air cut-off low intensifies, snowfall (as much as 20-30 cm depth) of a more significant and disruptive nature should be anticipated over the eastern peaks of the Lesotho Drakensberg mountains, as well as higher peaks of the Eastern Cape, in the Barkly East and Tiffindell areas on Monday night.”

In these regions, a yellow level 5 warning has been suggested for potential disruptive snowfalls.

