Pupils mix cough syrup and pain meds to get high

Youngsters have been seen combining the two drugs in two-litre soft drink bottles and passing it around for each of their friends to take a swig.

Parents and concerned community members are calling for the restriction of sales of two OTC syrups, namely Alcophyllex (cough medication) and Stilpane (an analgesic).

This, after it was discovered youths have been creating a concoction from these two items to achieve the effects of alcohol, allowing them to get high or intoxicated.

Alcophyllex – priced at around R30 a bottle – is an over-the-counter cough syrup used to bronchospasm associated with bronchial congestion. It contains a dangerous ingredient called Theophylline. This ingredient is known to relax the muscles in the bronchial tubes (air passages) of the lungs.

Opioids

Stilpane is also an over-the-counter syrup – available for about R27 – used for pain and fever. It contains the highly addictive opioid known as codeine that causes drowsiness. All opioids can have side effects including life-threatening breathing problems.

According to a News24 report, an increasing number of underage pupils are engaging in the risky behaviours of combining these two drugs in two-litre soft drink bottles, diluting it with another unknown liquid and passing it around for each of their friends to take a swig.

Police have noted that the practice is rife in Soweto, Alexandra and Lenasia, as well as other parts in the south of Johannesburg.

The police are calling on parents to keep a close eye on their children and for the community to report any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood.

Experimenting with substances

In an earlier study, the National Library of Medicine found that about 47% of teenagers have experimented with substances, with alcohol consumption, cigarette and dagga smoking being the most common substances used.

The study found the prevalence of substance abuse was higher in urban areas than it was in rural regions.

It also found those who abused substances generally engaged in physical fights, had serious problems with parents and friends, showed poor academic performance, were often in trouble with police and engaged in risky sexual behaviour.