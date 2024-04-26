Law firm investigates deaths of two Daveyton pupils at discipline camp

An independent law firm has been tasked to probe the deaths of two pupils who drowned at a school camp in Centurion.

From left to right: Lead Investigator Thembekile Graham from Seanego Attorneys, ⁠Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane and GDE Director Legal Services Nombedesho Ngcobozi. Picture: Supplied/GDE

Law firm Seanego Attorneys has been appointed to probe the circumstances that led to the deaths of the two Daveyton Skills School pupils who drowned during a discipline camp.

15-year-old Siphamandla Peterson and 17-year-old Sibusiso Sibiya passed away on 15 April when they drowned at a discipline camp at Rock Falls Adventure Ranch in Centurion.

The two boys were laid to rest at the Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa on Thursday morning, where Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said there are people who have already been identified to be held accountable.

Pain of drowned pupils’ families

“The pain that the families are experiencing because of the loss of their child, we can never speak about it or truly understand. But we can be here,” the MEC said.

Watch MEC Chiloane speaking at the pupils’ funerals:

He confirmed to the grieving families that the department has appointed an independent law firm to investigate their deaths and bring closure to the families.

ALSO READ: ‘Schools can’t hide behind a disclaimer when pupils drown’ – Gauteng Education MEC

“We are bringing people from outside who cannot be contaminated by the politics in the department but to do their work ethically, with integrity and honesty,” Chiloane said during the funeral.

On Friday, Chiloane visited the Peterson and Sibiya families, as well as the Daveyton Skills School, to introduce them to the investigators from Seanego Attorneys.

‘Credible law firm’

“This is a credible law firm with a lot of experience, so we are confident that they will give us a report that is credible and assist the department to tighten and close the gaps [in information],” the MEC said.

During the visit, the lead investigator, Thembekile Graham, outlined that they were appointed to investigate the following:

What were the circumstances surrounding the incident?

Was approval for the trip granted by the department?

Who were the persons responsible for the supervision of pupils?

Where were the responsible personnel or teachers at the time of the incident?

Did the school and the campsite have insurance?

How was the conduct of the teachers, the school management team, and the principal?

Was the incident reported to the department?

What was the cause of the deaths of the pupils?

Is the department liable or not?

Was there any omission on the part of the department and its officials?

Was counselling provided to learners and their families?

What steps were taken by the department to address this matter?

ALSO READ: Classroom ceiling collapses, injuring 18 pupils in Tembisa

“We are committed to conducting this investigation in a thorough manner, and we are ready to commence our work on Monday. We will be seeing the families, the school governing bodies, the management team, officials in the department, the facilitators at the camp, and any other people that we think are of interest to our investigation,” Graham said at the school.

Watch the MEC introduce the law firm to the school:

𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛: MEC @matomekopano held a media briefing introducing Seanego Attorneys to Daveyton Skills School following the drowning incident of two learners from the school, Siphamandla Peterson and Sibusiso Sibiya, on 15 April 2024. pic.twitter.com/RHHBnA3RY6 — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) April 26, 2024

Seven days to complete investigation

Chiloane gave the law firm seven days to complete the investigation.

“If there are obstacles or challenges that impede us from finishing the report within that time, they will be communicated,” Graham said.

After they have completed it, they will present an investigative report with findings and recommendations for implementation.

“As soon as the report is finalised, we will ensure that all recommendations are acted upon. In the event of delays, we will interact with the families and relevant stakeholders accordingly,” said Chiloane.

ALSO READ: Pupil who shot principal targeted other teachers as well – Gauteng Education MEC