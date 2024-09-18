Putco employees dismissed following CCMA ruling on wage strike

The CCMA dismissed 70 Putco workers after a two-year battle over their suspension for a wage strike. Numsa plans to take the matter to court.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled for the dismissal of 70 Putco employees after a two-year battle.

This dismissal comes after the employees were suspended for an unprotected wage strike in 2022, when more than 100 employees took part.

Number of striking Putco workers decreased over two years

During the two years, the number of workers decreased to 85, with some resigning, others being dismissed for further contraventions and some having died.

The 70 employees are represented by National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), while others who belonged to four other unions were given final warnings and their suspensions were lifted.

While it is a small victory for 15 of the employees, many others are devastated. Numsa national spokesperson Frederick Mabaso said they will not take this decision lying down.

“Our members are very angry with the conduct of the commissioner because there are many discrepancies in the award,” he said.

Numsa taking matter to Labour Court

“We will be taking this matter to the Labour Court. We will be writing to the director of the CCMA about the conduct of the commissioner to be investigated.

“The commissioner ruled against Numsa members using evidence given by managers who were testifying against another group, which is incorrect.”

