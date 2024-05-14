Gomorrah residents blockade streets after illegal power connections are cut off

Angry scenes in Gomorrah as residents riot against power cuts, leading to clashes with police and disruptions to daily routines.

Police monitor a protest in Gomorrah informal settlement in Pretoria, yesterday. Residents barricaded the roads, demanding to see MMC for human settlements over electricity. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Gomorrah informal settlement, west of Pretoria, resembled a battlefield as angry residents demanding electricity blocked the roads with burning tyres and threw stones at the police.

While the police cleared the roads on one side, other police in Nyalas patrolled the area to arrest protesters damaging infrastructure.

Illegal electricity connections removed last week

Illegal electricity connections were removed last week, which sparked the strike.

Some residents, who agreed to speak anonymously, said they were scared. “We don’t want to get involved. The situation is now under control but, earlier, they were burning tyres and closed the roads,” said one resident.

Some residents said they were not able to go to work.

“That’s why we’re here today, we couldn’t leave this morning. We don’t know if we will be able to leave tomorrow, either,” said another resident.

Water meter broken and burnt

Piet van Vuuren has been living there for more than 30 years. “Just look at what it looks like here, it just never stops,” he said.

He said he didn’t have water because protesters broke and burnt his water meter.

“Who is going to pay for my water to be restored now?” he asked.

Van Vuuren said it was a scary experience when the protesters were in full swing. “They throw stones and you can just imagine what it sounds like on the roof.”

He said protesters wouldn’t allow them to leave their properties. “They started at around 3am and haven’t stopped since.

“They calmed down when police arrived, but then they just burned stuff on another side of the settlement,” he said.

Van Vuuren said he was fed up with the trouble in the area. “But I am 64 years old, where do I move from here?”

Strike boring

Another Gomorrah resident, Palma Kgaripana, said the strike was boring.

“It’s Monday, we were supposed to go to school and work and now we are here,” she said.

Kgaripana said the protesters stopped buses from entering the area and picking up children for school. “They said they will carry on like this until Thursday. What are we going to do with ourselves?”

Kgaripana said the protests were interfering with her education because exams were around the corner. “I don’t agree with the strike.

“They are striking for something they know they won’t get. This location was never supposed to be a permanent place for housing,” she said.

Kgaripana added, however, the City of Tshwane should supply the residents with electricity because residents weren’t planning on going anywhere.

Not everyone part of protest

Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor Leon Kruyshaar said Gomorrah was divided into three sections and not everyone was part of the protest.

“Many of the residents protesting now are foreigners and were placed here temporarily,” he said.

Kruyshaar said the area had a waterlogged area which was dangerous for them.

“I had to take their message to the mayor, but the mayor said he doesn’t negotiate with people who act out of violence and destroy infrastructure.

“He said they are welcome to Tshwane House. His door is open to peacefully talk,” he said.

Kruyshaar said the protesting residents also threatened to loot the Cash & Carry supermarket if the MMC for human settlements didn’t come to address them.

“It’s a very difficult situation,” he said.