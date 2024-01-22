At least R9bn needed to fix KZN flood damage, as death toll stands at 60

Several areas in the province have been classified as disaster areas.

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal says at least R9 billion will be needed to fix the damage caused by the floods in the province.

Cogta Minister Thembi Nkadimeng and MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi surveyed the areas affected by the floods in the province.

The most affected areas include the Ugu, Uthukela, eThekwini and iLembe, with Uthukela alone having recorded 26 fatalities.

The areas have been classified as disaster areas.

“As we’re sitting here, the damage has made us lose infrastructure of about R2 billion that needs to be looked at, and this is only for Uthukela district. For others, we may look at R9 billion and more in trying to correct the damage that has been caused,” Sithole-Moloi told Newzroom Afrika on Monday.

“We don’t have the money, but we have to find a way because some of the affected infrastructures include roads, bridges, schools and houses that have been totally destroyed. We must try and restore these damages so that people will then normalise their lives and be able to utilise them as expected.”

Last week, the KZN education department announced the floods caused severe damage to school infrastructure, with 59 schools in nine of the 12 districts affected.

“We can’t complain, we can’t do anything about it because it is natural and we find ourselves in climate change that has caused us so much. Since the beginning of the festive season, the rain has never stopped.”

KZN floods death toll and infrastructure challenges

As of Monday morning, the death toll from the floods stood at 60, with six people missing.

But the number could change at any moment, as people sometimes take time to report their loved ones missing, said Sithole-Moloi.

The province was also experiencing infrastructure challenges, and people who built their houses on flood-prone areas, despite disapproval from the government, she said.

“The situation is not only one solution that we can come up with. Firstly we also say that because of the the number and increasing number of people living in these areas, the Act stressed that the infrastructure there needs to be looked at and expanded to be able to accommodate all people,” she said.

“Some desperate people built their house in the flood plain areas where they’re not supposed to. When we tell them to move away, they tell us ‘it’s near town where I am working’. So we have to work with communities and get more funding to improve our infrastructure.

“We’re aware of the housing backlog and wish we could do more. But we are appealing with communities to bear with government and work with us when we issue alerts.

“In Ladysmith, the number and capacity of the valves we put in those water storms drainages could not be able to mount and reduce the water to flow. At least it’s better than what it used to be. Most of the people have not been evacuated to halls and safe areas and were able to be taken by their relatives and neighbours.”

The province is also working on a plan to improve the ageing infrastructure that is struggling to keep up with the inclement weather.

“We are also in talks with the water and sanitation department to ensure that the dams are upgraded and not be a threat to the people when they overflow. I’m not saying this is the cause, but we’re saying we’re being proactive.”