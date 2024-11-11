Residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, flooding and power outages

The SAWS said the adverse weather conditions could lead to localised flooding and power outages.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued yellow level two and four warnings for severe thunderstorms. Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued yellow level 2 and level 4 warnings for severe thunderstorms in several parts of Gauteng and other regions across the country.

Motorists have been cautioned to avoid driving on flooded bridges and slippery roads on Monday.

Warnings

“Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive Rain resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, settlements and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours, is expected over the extreme northern parts of Gauteng, northern and eastern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the southern, western and central parts of Limpopo,” SAWS warned.

SAWS also issued a yellow level 4 warning for other parts of the country.

“Severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas leading in closure of some bridges and roads due to heavy downpours, in damage to property and infrastructure due to strong winds and hail, and disruption of municipal services due to excessive lightning, are expected over the central parts of both North West and Free State Provinces.”

Alert

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni has called on communities to remain alert and take the necessary precautions following the thunderstorms warning.

“If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects. Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects and avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

“Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and/or excessive lightning can accompany storms,” Mnguni warned.

Safety

The adverse weather conditions are also likely to cause heavy traffic congestion, with motorists urged to maintain their following distance and keep their vehicles’ headlights on.

Mnguni also encouraged residents to monitor the warnings and alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips.

