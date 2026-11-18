Anqobile was allegedly swept away after she was dropped off by scholar transport.

Rain and potential risks to rescue divers have suspended the search and recovery efforts for the 11-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in Soweto on Tuesday.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Service (EMS), the South African Police Service (Saps) and private security spent Wednesday scouring Dobsonville Extension 3 in search of Anqobile Jiyela.

Search for Anqobile Jiyela suspended due to rain

The child from Dobsonville went missing during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

Anqobile was allegedly swept away after she was dropped off by scholar transport. A community member attempted a rescue, but they were unable to reach the child.

Starting on Wednesday morning, EMS collaborated with the Saps Water Wing and the K9 Unit to search around a river stream.

A search and recovery team and community members search for the body of a missing 11-year-old girl believed to have been washed away by water in Dobsonville Extension 3 in Soweto, on 18 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Private security, such as Vision Tactical, also came in to assist emergency services, with the company’s specialised drone unit deployed for aerial surveillance. A Saps helicopter was also brought in.

While the operation was happening, the media reported that mothers gathered for a prayer service at the search site and that traditional healers were also on site.

From search and rescue to search and recovery

The operation was initially a search and rescue operation, but it transitioned to search and recovery.

“The timeframe is from the time the incident occurred up until now. So the chances of us recovering the girl while she’s still alive are very slim,” Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

“Hence, we say we are now in recovery mode, just to make sure that we assist the family to find closure.”

Community members, with the help of Saps Airwing, look for the body of an 11-year-old girl believed to have been washed away by water in Dobsonville Extension 3 in Soweto, on 18 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng.

Amid the threat of severe rain again, the search and recovery operation was suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to the potential risks posed to rescue divers.

“The search is expected to resume on Thursday, weather permitting. Our thoughts remain with Anqobile’s family and all those affected during this difficult time,” Vision Tactical said.

Mulaudzi promised Anqobile’s family that the officials will do their best to assist them in finding closure.

Meanwhile, regarding the severe thunderstorms, he advised residents to avoid crossing flooded roads, low-lying bridges, and river streams.

“It’s dangerous… Most of the river streams are full now. They need to avoid crossing river streams now during this rainy season,” he said.