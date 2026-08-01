‘I am the president’, Ramaphosa tells woman during heated confrontation in North West

The ANC president urged calm and mutual respect during the confrontation.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the party’s election campaign in Madibeng, North West, on Saturday, 1 August 2026, marking the start of the final voter registration weekend.

However, the visit was overshadowed by a tense confrontation at the Bapo-Ba-Mogale Royal Palace.

Ramaphosa confronted on ANC campaign trail in North West

Shortly after arriving and stepping out of his official vehicle, Ramaphosa was confronted by a woman who raised concerns about a long-standing chieftaincy dispute dating back to 2016.

The individual, reportedly identified as Princess Itumeleng Moerane, blocked the president from entering the royal house, leading to a heated exchange.

She accused Ramaphosa of failing to intervene in the succession dispute.

Senior ANC members and family representatives attempted to intervene as tensions escalated.

“Don’t touch me! Do not touch me! Don’t you dare touch me!” Moerane remarked.

Ramaphosa sought to calm the situation, emphasising that the visit was not intended to provoke conflict.

“We didn’t come here to fight,” he responded.

Moerane, however, continued to air out her frustration.

“Mr president, there’s no chief here within the community.”

As the exchange continued, an elder family member attempted to intervene again, prompting a sharp response from Moerane.

“You have turned against us! You have sold out our family!”

The President of the African National Congress (ANC), Cde Cyril Ramaphosa paid a Royal family courtesy visit to the Bapo-Ba-Mogale Royal Palace in the Madibeng Sub-Region, North West as protocol of the movement to engage traditional and religious leadership prior to community… pic.twitter.com/JGmSbhJhBr August 1, 2026

‘You don’t respect me’

The president urged calm and mutual respect during the confrontation.

“I respect you so please also respect me. When I arrived here, I came here not to greet you alone, but everyone else.

“Whether you are fighting with them or not, I am the president, I greet everyone.”

He also asked her not to obstruct his entry into the royal house.

“Please don’t interject me and please don’t get in the way of my greetings. If there’s something you want to say something, let’s please discuss it in the house.”

Moerane remained firm in her stance.

“I cannot accept that. I cannot accept that.”

Ramaphosa replied: “You don’t respect me then.”

The confrontation ended with Moerane being dragged away from the scene, while Ramaphosa returned to his vehicle and appeared to leave the premises.

Apology

At a later stage, Moerane apologised to the president for her behaviour.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli later assured the royal family that the government would address the dispute.

She indicated that both the North West premier’s office and the Presidency would engage on the matter and report back to Ramaphosa.

In response to the incident, Ramaphosa reiterated the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue.

“People must be able to sit down and talk about what ever differences they have.”