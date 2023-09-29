Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Aziz Pahad

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa Aziz Pahad at the launch of The Rev Frank Chikane’s book, “Eight Days in September” in Johannesburg, South Africa on March 14, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday World / Tsheko Kabasia)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday declared that the late former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aziz Pahad will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 2

Pahad passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 82, surrounded by his family in Johannesburg.

He will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery on Saturday according to Muslim burial rites.

Pahad’s role

Ramaphosa said Pahad played a significant role in educating the nation about international relations during the early years of democracy.

“It was fitting that, in acknowledgment of his vast experience in international mobilisation against the apartheid regime, Aziz Pahad was appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the dawn of our democracy and our reintegration into the global community.

“Aziz Pahad was a consummate diplomat not only in the service of our country but in support of causes for freedom and justice elsewhere in the world, notably advocating the plight of the Palestinian people,” Ramaphosa said.

Funeral

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The South African Police Service (Saps) will provide ceremonial elements during the funeral service for Pahad. which will commence at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg at 10h00 tomorrow.”

“President Ramaphosa has directed that flags be flown at half-mast around the country until tomorrow evening,” Magwenaya said.

Essop Pahad

Aziz’s death comes just two months after the death of his brother and former minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad.

Essop was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery according to Muslim burial rites.

