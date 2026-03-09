JUST IN – Madlanga Commission: Carrim’s bid to testify behind closed doors fails

Carrim claims he had been receiving death threats.

ANC member and businessman Suliman Carrim’s bid to testify in camera, following his claims of death threats against him, has failed.

Commissioner Mbuyiseli Madlanga made the ruling at a brief commencement of the inquiry, before it was adjourned until later.

“I will provide reasons for the decision when proceedings commence,” said Madlanga.

Bid to testify behind closed door

Carrim filed an application last week to have his testimony for Monday and Tuesday held in camera.

However, evidence leader Adila Hassim is opposing the application, saying the commission can protect him.

The Madlanga Commission, being held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, is expected to make the ruling on Monday morning.

Testimony

Carrim’s legal team has told the commission that it’s safer for him to testify behind closed doors.

During Friday’s proceedings, Carrim’s lawyer Kameel Premhid asked the commission to allow his client to testify in camera.

Retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned the basis for the request, pointing out that other witnesses who had been granted permission to testify privately had presented compelling reasons.

“I don’t know what makes this one stand out,” he said.

Death threats

Premhid told the commission that Carrim had been receiving death threats.

He told the commission that, since his last appearance on 6 February, his client has been subject to surveillance, and that in-camera testimony would be necessary to protect him.

“My client’s position is that he has been subjected to those death threats regardless of the evidence he is going to give.”

Dodging the commission

Carrim’s testimony was postponed last month after his legal team contended they had not been given enough time to review and study the evidence he must respond to.

The delay followed an unsuccessful urgent court application by the ANC member to block a subpoena compelling him to testify and to avoid appearing at the inquiry.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the application on 5 February.

Carrim faced sharp criticism after suggesting he could be the next witness to die at the Madlanga commission.

Allegations

He is expected to answer allegations that he attempted to influence Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in connection with a controversial R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) tender.

The allegations before the commission relate to the awarding of a R360 million Saps contract to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, in June 2024.

The contract was later cancelled in May 2025 due to irregularities.

Witnesses have alleged that Carrim assisted Matlala, who is an attempted murder accused, when Saps failed to pay invoices submitted by his company.

The Madlanga commission is investigating alleged criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s justice system.

