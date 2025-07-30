Madlanga inquiry: How much probe into Mkhwanazi’s allegations will cost

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be the first to be consulted.

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s inquiry into KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police chief Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of criminal infiltration into the South African justice system is expected to cost taxpayers an estimated R147.9 million.

This was revealed to The Citizen by the department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson Terence Manase on Tuesday.

“Regarding your specific inquiry, we can confirm that the department of Justice and Constitutional Development is responsible for the procurement process for services for the Commission in consultation with the Commission Chairperson and Secretary,” Manase told The Citizen.

Millions

Manase said that due to the timeframes, the department has applied for a “deviation from standard procurement processes” with the National Treasury for the Madlanga Commission and “is awaiting feedback.”

“The estimated budget for the Commission over a six-month period is R147.9 million.”

On Monday, Madlanga said his team was treating the bombshell revelations by Mkhwanazi regarding police interference with the urgency they deserve.

He outlined the process of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system at a media briefing in Sandton, which included scheduling Mkhwanazi as the first to be consulted.

Judicial commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the serious allegations of political interference in police operations made by Mkhwanazi earlier in July.

During the briefing, Madlanga also revealed they would meet with Mkhwanazi in the coming days.

“The imminent consultation that I referred to is going to be with Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi. One has no idea what the consultation will lead to.”

Allegations

Madlanga added that the timeline for the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is “quite tight”.

“Regarding the timeline, we will conduct our work with the timeline in mind. Should the need arise for an extension, that is something we will address at the right time.

“Just looking at the allegations that were made on the 6th of July, they seem to cover quite a wide spectrum and, in consultations and investigations, are likely to yield a lot more than what was referred to in the allegations 6 July. So the timelines, I must say, do appear to be quite tight,” Madlanga said.

The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report in three months and a final report within six months of its formation.

