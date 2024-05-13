News

13 May 2024

Ramaphosa finds his pen: President to sign NHI Bill into law

BREAKING: The Presidency has announced when President Cyril Ramaphosa will be signing the NHI Bill into law.

NHI Bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, 14 May.

In its latest update on progress regarding the signing of the bill, the Presidency issued a statement on Monday evening announcing the news.

During his State of the Nation (Sona) address in February, Ramaphosa joked that he was “looking for a pen” to sign it.

“The bill has arrived on my desk. I am going through the bill. I am looking for a pen,” the president said.  

NHI Bill and universal health coverage

Signing the bill into law will set into motion the government’s plans for universal health coverage by creating a unified health system that provides patients with care that is free at the point of delivery – whether at a public or private facility.

Public signing ceremony

According to the statement, Ramaphosa will publicly sign the NHI Bill at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The move – which sets the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties – comes as the 29 May election is just around the corner and the popularity of the African National Congress (ANC) is waning.

  • More to follow.

