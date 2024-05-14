Daily news update: NHI Bill to be signed | Bree Street repair at 20% | Investigation identifies issues in George building

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the president reveals that the National Health Insurance Bill will be signed on Wednesday, the City of Johannesburg is making slow progress in the repair of Bree Street after last year’s gas explosion, and preliminary investigations have indicated concerns that warrant further examination in the George building collapse.

Also, the ANC, ATM, COPE and PAC have been fined by the Electoral Court for failing to provide financial statements and a man has tested positive for monkeypox at Ahmed Kathrada Hospital.

News Today: 14 May 2024

Ramaphosa finds his pen: President to sign NHI Bill into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, 14 May.

Picture: iStock

In its latest update on progress regarding the signing of the bill, the Presidency issued a statement on Monday evening announcing the news.

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) is making incremental progress in restoring one of the CBD’s main arterials following the Bree Street gas explosion last year.

The damaged Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) one month after the explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Vukosi Maluleke

Sections of Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree Street, exploded in spectacular fashion on 19 July 2023 due to a gas leak under the road surface.

George building collapse: ‘Prima facie issues warrant further examination’ – Zikalala

Preliminary investigations have indicated concerns that warrant further examination regarding the building collapse in George, Western Cape.

Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Sihle Zikala visited the site for inspection on Monday.

Electoral Court fines ANC, ATM, COPE, PAC, NFP and AIC

On 10 May, the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein ordered a number of political parties to pay administrative fines of R10,000 and R40,000, for failing to provide audited financial statements to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in terms of the Political Parties Funding Act (PPFA).

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) banner. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The ANC, ATM, COPE, NFP, AIC and PAC were ordered to pay administrative fines of R40,000.

New case of monkeypox confirmed at Ahmed Kathrada Hospital

Monkeypox, now referred to as Mpox, has reared its rare head yet again.

A 35-year-old man has tested positive for the infectious disease. Picture: AFP

The City of Johannesburg received laboratory confirmation from Ahmed Kathrada Hospital in Lenasia, south of Joburg on 8 May that a 35-year-old man had tested positive for the infectious disease.

From Tirelo to Unathi – Mzansi TV stars share what motherhood means to them [PICS]

In celebration of Mother’s Day, some of DStv’s beloved moms, known for their roles in popular telenovelas and reality shows, have graciously shared their cherished memories, sentiments and experiences of motherhood.

Mzansi celebs share what motherhood means to them. Pictures: Instagram

From navigating the spotlight to balancing careers with nurturing their children, these public figures provide a glimpse into the diverse experiences of motherhood.

Thandiswa Mazwai creates a safe space for black women at Carnival City

Beyoncé has her BeyHive which unquestionably supports her through everything; Thandiswa Mazwai has a core of black women − who are yet to get an official name as a fan base − which came out in numbers over the weekend when Thandiswa launched her latest album at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena.

Thandiswa Mazwai performed for nearly three hours straight without an interval at her album launch at Carnival City over the weekend. Picture: thandiswamazwai/Instagram

Thandiswa released her fifth studio album, Sankofa, on Friday.

Three major injury concerns for Sharks ahead of Challenge Cup final

Sharks coach John Plumtree said he will be sweating over the fitness of Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, and Lukhanyo Am for their Challenge Cup final on May 24 after they picked up injuries in the defeat to Benetton in the United Rugby Championship in Durban on Saturday.

Sharks prop Vincent Koch is an injury concern after last weekend’s URC match against Benetton. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The match against Benetton was supposed to serve as a preparatory game for the Challenge Cup final with Gloucester on May 24 in London, with Plumtree wanting his players to get minutes under their belts, fix aspects of their game and get some winning momentum ahead of the final.

Chiefs face bidding war as they target Khune replacement

Kaizer Chiefs face competition for in-demand Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola. The Ugandan is a target at Naturena where they are looking to shore up the goalkeeping department with Itumeleng Khune’s future up in the air.

Salim Magoola is wanted by Kaizer Chiefs for next season. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The Natal Rich Boyz are open to selling the 27-year-old to the highest bidder although his camp prefers a move to Amakhosi at the end of the season. Magoola who has made 24 league appearances this season is also being monitored by SuperSport United and Chippa United.

