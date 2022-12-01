Ramaphosa will make decision that is best for South Africa – Presidency

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Amid mounting pressure for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign following the release of the Section 89 report, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says whatever decision the president makes will be in the best interest of the country.

Magwenya briefed the country on Thursday evening on the president’s response to the report.

As calls for Ramaphosa to resign mount, Magwenya said all options were on the table, and that the president was in consultation with all important role players.

Ramaphosa not panicking

“The president appreciates the urgency of this issue. The president appreciates the enormity of this issue – what it means for the country, stability of government and as a result of that he is still processing the report, but in that exercise he’s also engaging a number of role players and stakeholders across the governing party,” said Magwenya.

“This is in appreciation of the enormity of the matter. We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report. Whatever the decision the president makes has to be informed by the best interests of the country and that decision cannot be rushed and cannot be taken in haste.

ALSO READ: Rand takes its biggest loss in 6 years, in Phala Phala aftermath

“All options are on the table, what is important is choosing a path that is in the best interests of the country, with respect to the stability of the government and country.”

Ramaphosa was not “panicking” either, said Magwenya.

Phala Phala report

The independent panel appointed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found that there was “prima facie” evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated sections 96(2)(a) of the constitution and 34(1) of PRECCA, with the aim of keeping the investigation of the burglary private.

The panel, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, was tasked with investigating whether the president committed an impeachable offence related to the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Justice Ngcobo handed the report to Mapisa-Nqakula during a ceremony in Parliament, Cape Town, on Wednesday morning, and published it on Wednesday evening.

In the report, the panel said: “In light of all the information placed before the Panel, we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the President may have committed:

A serious violation of sections 96(2)(a).

A serious violation of section 34(1) of PRECCA.

A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by acting ina way that is inconsistent with his office.

A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business. of the Constitution

Read the full report here

Ramaphosa maintains his innocence

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa noted the report and said the conclusions of the panel “require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country”.

He, however, denied any wrongdoing on his side.

“I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” he said.

ALSO READ: Phala Phala: ANC MPs ‘seeking guidance’ ahead of debate, while investigator guns for Arthur Fraser

What’s next?

The panel’s recommendations will now be put to a vote in the National Assembly next Tuesday.

If a majority vote is achieved, a Section 89 impeachment committee will be established to inquire into the president’s fitness for office.

If the impeachment committee recommends Ramaphosa’s removal, this could ultimately lead to Ramaphosa’s impeachment.

A two-thirds majority will be required during the impeachment vote in the House.