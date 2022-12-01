‘Ramaphosa must fall on his own sword and just resign’ – MKMVA

Faizel Patel

The uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fall on his own sword, and to resign immediately.

Their calls come after the release of a scathing report related to the president’s controversial Phala Phala farm.

Phala Phala findings

Compiled by the Section 89 panel to decide whether the president had a case to answer over money stolen from the farm in Limpopo in February 2020, it made damning findings against him.

The report found there was prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa and that he acted in a way that was inconsistent with his oath of office.

Arthur Fraser commended

The MKMVA praised former state security boss Arthur Fraser for blowing the whistle on the president.

“We commend comrade Arthur Fraser for his principled and courageous patriotic act to have brought criminal charges against Ramaphosa, and for having brought the serious violations and crimes of Ramaphosa to the public attention of all South Africans.”

“The MKMVA now urges Cyril Ramaphosa to act with some semblance of integrity, and to save the African National Congress (ANC) and all of South Africa further embarrassment and international humiliation, by doing the right thing and to fall on his own sword, and to resign immediately.

There should actually not even be a need for a Parliamentary process to impeach Ramaphosa, he must just resign!” it said.

ANC must recall Ramaphosa

The MKMVA has also called on the ANC to recall the president.

“Consequently, MKMVA calls on the ANC Integrity Commission to for once show backbone. and integrity, and to stop beating around the bush, by demanding the immediate recall of Cyril Ramaphosa.”

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC must convene an emergency NEC meeting forthwith, and recall Ramaphosa. Nothing less will suffice! Such a step is perfectly within the powers of the ANC NEC, and can be done immediately. The ANC NEC has in recent times twice recalled ANC Presidents,” it said.

Ramaphosa not qualified for re-election at ANC conference

The MKMVA said Ramaphosa also does not qualify to be a delegate at the ANC 55th National Conference or a candidate for any NEC position.

“It is inescapable, and critical. for the ANC Elections Committee, chaired by former President Kgalema Motlanthe, to immediately review Ramaphosa’s candidature for the presidency of the ANC, and to remove him with immediate effect from the list of nominations.

