‘The president has a history of presenting very practical things’ Mbalula praises Sona 2025

'We are very happy because the President has presented the medium-term development plan to South Africa, which is very practical. No slogans, no phrase, just straight to the point on a number of issues.'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalua has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s practical approach in his State of the Nation Address (Sona), highlighting the medium-term development plan’s focus on job creation and industrialisation.

Speaking outside Parliament in Cape Town following the address, Mbalula expressed confidence in the president’s track record of delivering on promises.

‘You can hold us accountable’ – Mbalula on Sona promises

“The president has got a history of presenting practical things and you can hold us accountable,” Mbalula stated, referencing past successes in addressing the electricity crisis.

The development plan outlines a R20 billion investment in industrial expansion and entrepreneurship, alongside significant infrastructure improvements.

“The most important one that we are very happy about is prioritising job creation and intensifying industrialisation,” Mbalula said, emphasising the plan’s focus on tangible outcomes.

[WATCH] ANC SG Fikile Mbalula: "The president has a history of presenting very practical things… you can hold us accountable."#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/23sdZv36P1 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 6, 2025

Sona healthcare infrastructure development

The plan includes extensive healthcare infrastructure improvements, with new clinics and hospitals planned.

Despite potential changes in US support for HIV/AIDS programs, Mbalula emphasised South Africa’s commitment to maintaining these vital health services.

“The biggest investment of this government has been the longevity of life,” he noted, adding that fiscal investments would ensure the continuation of HIV and AIDS programs.

Foreign policy stance

Addressing international relations, Mbalula strongly defended South Africa’s independent foreign policy position amid tensions with the United States.

“South Africa cannot be bullied as it has been shown by other countries, particularly the United States, treating us like they are the world policeman,” he declared.

He characterised American threats to boycott the G20 summit and foreign ministers’ meeting as “shameful” and “an act of cowardice and recklessness.”

“We have never seen any country that runs away from dialogue and simply issues sweeping statements through Twitter and the media against other countries,” Mbalula stated.

He further emphasised South Africa’s commitment to multilateral engagement and peaceful conflict resolution, highlighting the country’s involvement in various African peacekeeping missions.

Palestinian support

The government also reaffirmed its support for Palestinian self-determination, with Mbalula strongly opposing suggestions of forced displacement from Gaza.

“We are for the self-determination of the people of Palestine, and that is how peace will be guaranteed. We are for the state-to-state solution,” he said, describing proposals for Palestinian displacement as “madness.”

