Sona 2025: Ramaphosa outlines GNU’s five year plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined South Africa’s plans and priorities for the next five years under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa delivered the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

SANDF soldiers tribute

The president opened his address by paying tribute to the 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who lost their lives in combat in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He named each fallen soldier and announced that the South African flag would be flown at half-mast for a week starting Friday.

The president faced interruptions as he declared that the soldiers had died defending peace and security for the Congolese people.

“They lost their lives not in the pursuit of resources, territory, or power. They lost their lives so that the guns on our continent may forever be silenced. So we salute them,” Ramaphosa stated.

Reflecting on the Freedom Charter

This year’s Sona coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter.

Ramaphosa described Freedom Charter as the “cornerstone of our democratic Constitution”, emphasising its vision of a united, non-racial, non-sexist, and prosperous South Africa.

“It sets out a vision of a country where government is founded on the will of the people, where the land belongs to those who work it, where people share in the country’s wealth, and all are equal before the law.

“It is this vision that continues to guide us as we work to build the nation that we all want,” he said.

Addressing global challenges

Ramaphosa touched on global issues, including climate change, advancements in artificial intelligence, and geopolitical tensions, noting their profound impact on human life.

“There are global fundamental shifts underway that affect every aspect of human life—from the growing impact of climate change to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, geopolitical tensions, and violent conflicts,” he said.

The president warned against the rise of nationalism and protectionism, stressing that South Africa would not be deterred in light of the recent remarks made by Rwandan President Paul Kagame and United States (US) President Donald Trump.

“We are not daunted to navigate our path through this world that constantly changes. We will not be deterred. We are, as South Africans, a resilient people, and we will not be bullied,” Ramaphosa said.

GNU and priorities

Ramaphosa highlighted the GNU as a collaborative effort among political parties to prioritise the country’s progress.

He announced the adoption of the five-year Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), which focuses on inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and building an ethical, capable state.

“Our most urgent task is to grow our economy,” Ramaphosa said, outlining plans to attract skilled and ethical public servants and strengthen the Public Service Commission (PSC) for key appointments such as director-generals of departments, CEOs, boards and other senior management of state-owned enterprise (SOEs).

The president also acknowledged the shortcomings of municipalities in delivering basic services such as water and electricity.

“Many municipalities have not reinvest the revenue they earn or collect from these services into the upkeep of infrastructure.”

He pledged to review the funding model for municipalities, expand support to those requiring assistance, and collaborate with traditional leaders on local development plans.

“We will do so because many of our municipalities truly do not have a viable and sustainable revenue base.”

Boosting economic growth

Ramaphosa stressed the need for economic growth above 3%, citing massive infrastructure investments as a key driver.

“To achieve higher levels of economic growth, we are undertaking massive investment in new infrastructure while upgrading and maintaining the infrastructure we have,” he said.

Over the next five years, the government plans to spend more than R940 billion on infrastructure, including R375 billion by state-owned companies.

“This funding will revitalise our roads and bridges, build dams and waterways, modernise our ports and airports, and power our economy,” Ramaphosa added.

Energy reforms and water infrastructure

The president highlighted progress made through the Energy Action Plan in reducing load shedding, though challenges remain.

“While the return of load shedding for two days last week was a reminder that our energy supply is still constrained, we remain on a positive trajectory whether people like it or not.

“We now need to put the risk of load shedding behind us once and for all,” he said, noting that the Minister of Electricity would address Parliament on the matter soon.

Ramaphosa also announced a R23 billion investment in seven large water infrastructure projects, emphasizing the critical role of water in both daily life and economic growth.

Social and economic transformation

Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling unemployment and poverty.

He announced plans for a R20 billion-per-year transformation fund to support black-owned and small businesses over the next five years.

“We want a nation where there is work for all, where every person can earn a decent living and realise their potential,” he said.

The president emphasised the importance of social assistance programs, including the Social Relief Distress (SRD) grant, which he described as essential to reducing extreme poverty.

“We want a nation where no one goes hungry,” Ramaphosa declared.

Education and health

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, passed last year, as a critical step toward making education more accessible and inclusive.

He highlighted that Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, will implement national policies, norms, and regulations to empower stakeholders across the basic education sector.

On healthcare, Ramaphosa reaffirmed the significance of the National Health Insurance (NHI) in reducing healthcare inequalities and ensuring fair access to medical treatment.

He emphasised the NHI will save many lives by providing a package of services such as maternal and newborn care and services for people living with HIV, those with TB, and those suffering from non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

“Our most immediate priority is to strengthen the health system and improve the quality of care,” he added.

The president also expressed concern over the United States’ recent decision to suspend funding for AIDS and TB programmes in Africa for 90 days.

Crime and corruption

Furthermore, Ramaphosa reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing organised crime, corruption, and gun violence in South Africa.

He said the police are working closely with other agencies to dismantle organised crime syndicates and combat both financial and violent crimes.

“We must tackle the scourge of gun violence that has plagued our society for decades,” Ramaphosa stated.

“I have asked the Minister and the National Commissioner of Police to prioritise reducing gun-related crime and violence. This includes preventing the diversion of firearms into the illicit market and recovering illegal firearms in circulation.”

He further emphasised the government’s focus on building a nation free of corruption, highlighting the establishment of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), which will be tasked with prosecuting high-level corruption cases.

“We will ensure that the directorate is fully resourced and has access to the information that it needs to prosecute state capture cases and hold those responsible to account,” he said.

“We are establishing a world-class digital forensics lab to support the investigation of complex corruption and financial crime with cutting-edge tools and expertise.

“We are making steady progress in the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, including signing into law several legislative reforms.”

The president also noted that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) have recovered over R10 billion in state capture-related cases.

Addressing South Africa’s greylisting

Ramaphosa touched on South Africa’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to deficiencies in combating money laundering and terror financing.

He reassured the public of ongoing efforts to address these issues through legislative and system improvements.

“We have made significant progress in addressing the weaknesses identified in our law enforcement system, with 16 out of 22 action items fully addressed,” he said.

Strengthening foreign relations and peace efforts

Key pillars of South Africa’s foreign policy, Ramaphosa said, include the promotion of human rights, peace, and fair trade relations.

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We will attend the Joint Summit between SADC and the East African Community scheduled to take place in Tanzania this weekend, where we will reiterate our call for a ceasefire and a resumption of talks to find a just and enduring solution,” he noted.

Ramaphosa also expressed solidarity with Palestine, underscoring South Africa’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states and peoples.

Call for unity in national dialogue

The president issued a warning to parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) amid recent disputes over policies, urging cooperation during the upcoming national dialogue.

“It must be a place to find solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives,” he said.

“The national dialogue must reaffirm that each and every one of us has a role to play in building the nation we want.

“While we may differ on many issues, we agree on one thing: that we need to build a better South Africa and improve the wellbeing of our people.”