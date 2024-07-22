‘Read some books’ – Ramaphosa says apartheid-era politics confuses Malema [WATCH]

Ramaphosa has slammed Malema for bringing family members of MPs in his debates. "We should play the ball, not the man," said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the closing remarks in his response to debates by members of parliament to extend an invitation to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for a history lesson.

Ramaphosa said the EFF leader likes to talk about matters he does not fully understand, and further asked him to address issues respectfully, instead of throwing around insults.

Ramaphosa: ‘Play the ball, not the man’

“It’s important, Honourable Malema, that as we debate, we should play the ball, not the man. You spend a considerable amount of time playing me, the man,” said Ramaphosa.

“What is important in building this country is to play the ball of development. You spend a lot of time talking about how the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) was formed. I would like you to read some books, but more importantly, I would like you to spend time and talk to people like Gwede Mantashe, who was a miner and one of the first members of the Num.”

Ramaphosa mentioned several other founding members of the union Malema could talk to about the formation of the NUM.

“As they formed that union, they said we are building a shield and a spear that is going to improve the lives of mine workers. They did exactly that. This Anglo American that you quote suffered the greatest brunt of actions of mine workers,” said Ramaphosa.

“Five years later after formation, being the largest union in this country, they embarked on a 21-day strike and stopped the entire mining industry in this country, and you call that a sell-out position. That was not. In doing what you do, play the ball. Where were you?

“You and I need to sit down and talk. We need to make time to sit down and talk about politics, especially about apartheid-era politics, which I think you don’t grasp, it confuses you. I want us to sit down and talk to ensure that when you take the podium next time, you give yourself time to talk about things that will give us a way forward.”

‘I am proud to have been the son of a policeman’

He further slammed Malema for bringing family members into his debates in parliament. Malema has previously accused Ramaphosa of physically abusing his former wife and being a sellout.

“You once stood here some two years ago and insulted me and my father and said he was an apartheid police officer. Yes, I am proud to have been the son of a policeman, a very good policeman,” said Ramaphosa.

“I’ve spoken to your grandmother, and I would never stand here and insult your grandmother because I respect her. I also respect you. I am saying this to ensure that as politicians, we must respect each other.

“We must show that what we’re doing will take our country forward. What you said here did not only offend me, but many other people.” I’m ending here.”

