Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
3 minute read
23 Jan 2023
8:23 pm
News

Ramaphosa ‘out of order’ for asking Eskom not to implement increase

Ina Opperman

Consumers were happy at first to hear that the president is asking Eskom not to implement its electricity increase, but then wondered if he can?

Ramaphosa 'out of order' for asking Eskom not to implement increase
Not In my Name Movement and other Civil groups picket outside National Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) in Pretoria for high electricity tarrifs and high level Power Cuts . Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Has President Cyril Ramaphosa lost his mind asking Eskom not to implement the increase approved by the Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa)? Or was he simply trying to score political points at an ANC gathering to get people to cheer for him? Delivering his closing address at the ANC's Free State conference in Mangaung, he said that he asked Eskom not to implement the power tariff increase of 18.65%. "I have personally said to Eskom: 'Eskom, it will be an injury to our people if we implement this 18% now when we are going through load shedding. Put it...

Read more on these topics