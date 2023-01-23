Reitumetse Makwea
Load Shedding

SA faces two years of load shedding with risk of stage 8 

Eskom boss André de Ruyter warns of higher stages of load shedding throughout 2023 as available capacity and supply likely to remain dire.

Outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter speaks during an interview on 15 November 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath
Any hope of the National Energy Crisis Committee plans for Eskom will end load shedding were short-circuited by Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter yesterday, who said SA will remain in the dark for the next two years with a risk of load shedding reaching stage 8. With Eskom's Energy Availability Factor (EAF) at “new lows in recent weeks due in large part to the failure of units at Kusile”, De Ruyter warned South Africans should expect continuous stage 2 to stage 3 power cuts for the next 24 months. Giving an update yesterday, he said available capacity and supply...

