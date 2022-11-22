Ramaphosa ‘drinking tea with King Charles, South Africans can’t boil a kettle’

Cheryl Kahla

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially embark on his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom hosted by King Charles today.

Ramaphosa will be hosted by King Charless III and Queen Consort Camila at Buckingham Palace, as per an invitation extended to the president before Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Ramaphosa’s UK visit

It’s not just another foreign visit for Ramaphosa, as the ruling monarch generally only invites two foreign leaders for a state visit, per year.

The late Queen Elizabeth invited Ramaphosa before her passing, but King Charles III was under no obligation to see it through.

It is also the first meeting at this level after the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Tuesday’s itinerary

The first day will include plenty of pomp as Ramaphosa’s ceremonial welcomes kicks off in central London.

The ceremony will include a regiment of the British army on horseback, as well as a 63-gun salute before the president will be taken to Buckingham Palace.

After meeting with King Charles III, Ramaphosa will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

Thereafter, he’ll visit the memorial stone for late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Ramaphosa accused of ‘king-washing’

Even though Ramaphosa is the first leader to meet with the new monarch, South Africans feel he should be on home soil.

Several members of the Democratic Alliance gathered at South Africa House on Trafalgar Square, with one referring to the state visit as an attempt to “king-wash” his administration.

“While he’s here having tea with the king, most South Africans have stage 5 load shedding at home and can’t even make tea.”

WATCH: Protests in London

As reported by Mzwandile Mbeje, many South African expats in London wanted to know what Ramaphosa is doing in London.

To this, Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, said goverment has an economic programme in place to resuscitate the economy, adding:

“We are looking to United Kingdom to do that.”

“In the fields of medicine, we want to get expertise and be able to push some of these programmes jointly.”

Seeking load shedding solutions

As for the issue with load shedding – and Ramaphosa criticised for drinking tea in London while South Africans can’t even boil a kettle – Pandor said South Africa “needs alternative sources and support”.

“As we have taken a decision to move into just transition, the UK has been one of the countries to pledge that support.”

In terms of foreign investment coming into the country, South Africa needs to play on a global field, and the UK is one of the South Africa’s largest trading partners.

Cullinan diamonds

Meanwhile, Camilla had reportedbly been advised not to the wear the Cullinan diamonds when meeting Ramaphosa as it would be considered “a slap in the face”.

The gem – unearthed in South Africa in 1905 – is the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found. Today, it’s part of the Crown Jewels selection after being “gifted” to the monarchy in 1906.

The stone was taken under heavy British police escort to Sandringham and present as a “gift” to the king on his 66th birthday.