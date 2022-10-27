Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
27 Oct 2022
11:45 pm
News

Terrorist attack warning by US embassy is credible, say experts

People are waiting to see if the many events planned for this Halloween weekend in Sandton will go ahead.

US embassy warns of possible terrorist attack in Sandton area
Picture: iStock
The terrorist attack warning by the US embassy is a credible threat, say experts, and it exposes South Africa’s vulnerability to terrorism due to a lack of effective intelligence. People are waiting to see if the many events planned for this Halloween weekend in Sandton will go ahead after the embassy warned its staff to avoid big crowds because of what it said was a possible terror attack in Sandton on Saturday. Joburg pride will continue as planned While little information was available about the potential attack, organisers announced the Joburg Pride march would still go ahead. “Remember our pride...

