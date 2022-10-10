From Ramaphosa’s desk: Early childhood development, key to the future

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly letter to the nation, recounted how he spent one morning last week, ie: hanging with South Africa’s youngest citizens.

Ramaphosa, while attending the opening of the Little Flower ECD centre in Bizana, Eastern Cape, took some time to read and listen to the children and interact with the staff.

“I was deeply touched by the dedication of the centre’s staff to supporting the community and its children.

“They told me how in the centre’s earliest days, staff struggled to get paid and yet still came to work. They

also told me that even if families cannot pay the R20 fee for their children, the children are not turned

away,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa reiterated the crucial role these centres play in every community, usually backed and run by women as a form of community support for working parents.

These centres are also an important source of entrepreneurship and job creation in the ‘care economy’.

“As government, we have taken up the task to improve the standards of care and make resources available for ECD centres to run suitable activities for young children to prepare them for formal education.”

Ramaphosa recounted how the global Covid-19 pandemic ravaged ECD centres dependent on school fees to keep running.

Many were unable to pay their staff, and many parents who lost their jobs battled to keep their

children enrolled.

The ECD Employment Stimulus Relief Fund was then set up to assist these centres.

“The young children in these centres are the next generation of South Africans who must be able to live up to their full potential as responsible, capable and outstanding citizens.

“They must be able to pursue their dreams so that we all may achieve our shared dream of a free, prosperous and happy nation,” Ramaphosa concluded.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Will ‘opportunist’ Lesufi remain loyal to Ramaphosa? What analysts say



