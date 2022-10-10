Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
10 Oct 2022
5:02 am
Politics

Will ‘opportunist’ Lesufi remain loyal to Ramaphosa? What analysts say

Eric Naki

David Makhura is a staunch Ramaphosa supporter and his fidelity will pay off. But what about Lesufi?

Panyaza-Lesufi
Newly-appointed Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, after being voted in at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg on 6 October 2022 . Photo: Neil McCartney/The Citizen
Former Gauteng premier David Makhura’s loyalty to President Cyril Ramaphosa is about to be rewarded with a Cabinet post, most probably in one of the economic cluster departments. But will his successor, Panyaza Lesufi, sing Ramaphosa’s tune towards the ANC national conference and beyond? Lesufi has already started ascending the ANC corporate ladder and the premiership will open the door to Cabinet and possible higher office later. Lesufi's loyalty As deputy to Makhura, Lesufi was overshadowed by Makhura, who was ANC provincial chair. But Lesufi’s loyalty to Makhura may not necessarily translate into automatic loyalty to Ramaphosa. Makhura’s loyalty ensured...

