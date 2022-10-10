Will ‘opportunist’ Lesufi remain loyal to Ramaphosa? What analysts say

Former Gauteng premier David Makhura’s loyalty to President Cyril Ramaphosa is about to be rewarded with a Cabinet post, most probably in one of the economic cluster departments. But will his successor, Panyaza Lesufi, sing Ramaphosa’s tune towards the ANC national conference and beyond? Lesufi has already started ascending the ANC corporate ladder and the premiership will open the door to Cabinet and possible higher office later. Lesufi's loyalty As deputy to Makhura, Lesufi was overshadowed by Makhura, who was ANC provincial chair. But Lesufi’s loyalty to Makhura may not necessarily translate into automatic loyalty to Ramaphosa. Makhura’s loyalty ensured...

Former Gauteng premier David Makhura’s loyalty to President Cyril Ramaphosa is about to be rewarded with a Cabinet post, most probably in one of the economic cluster departments. But will his successor, Panyaza Lesufi, sing Ramaphosa’s tune towards the ANC national conference and beyond?

Lesufi has already started ascending the ANC corporate ladder and the premiership will open the door to Cabinet and possible higher office later.

Lesufi’s loyalty

As deputy to Makhura, Lesufi was overshadowed by Makhura, who was ANC provincial chair. But Lesufi’s loyalty to Makhura may not necessarily translate into automatic loyalty to Ramaphosa.

Makhura’s loyalty ensured he was not left in limbo.

The Citizen learned from different sources that Makhura asked to be allowed to take a break before undertaking any new task.

“He is already resting, we don’t know what he plans to do, but we know he is going national,” one source said.

Makhura’s position

Another was more explicit, saying Makhura would be redeployed to one of the economic cluster departments at national level instead of filling the vacant public service and administration portfolio left by Ayanda Dlodlo this year.

The source was not sure which department he would lead.

The economic cluster includes:

Finance, headed by Enoch Godongwana

Trade industry and competition, headed by Ebrahim Patel

Public enterprises, headed by Pravin Gordhan

Tourism, headed by Lindiwe Sisulu

Agriculture and land reform, headed by Thoko Didiza

While none of the mainstream economic-focused departments had a vacancy, Ramaphosa needed Makhura in that cluster.

This meant he would have to do a mini-Cabinet reshuffle.

The portfolio of a premier is equivalent to that of a full minister.

Since 1994, former premiers who moved to the national Cabinet include Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, Makhenkesi Stofile, Sbu Ndebele and Lynne Brown.

But this had not happened in a long time.

Under Makhura, Gauteng has supported Ramaphosa.

Makhura, a product of student politics who came through the ANC ranks in Gauteng, was instrumental in influencing the growth of Ramaphosa’s support in the province.

Before he became the provincial chair, Gauteng had followed a neutral stance and initiated a “third way” in the ANC succession debate.

Lesufi an ‘opportunist’

Lesufi remains a mystery which poses the question as to whether he will maintain loyalty to Ramaphosa.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said: “The faction of [ANC Ekurhuleni chair and former Ekurhuleni mayor] Mzwandile Masina will not vote for Ramaphosa, so the Gauteng vote is divided.

“Lesufi himself is an opportunist who may support Ramaphosa, especially if he has overwhelming support, otherwise there is no shared vision.”

He said although Makhura was also looking at a national Cabinet post from Ramaphosa, the former premier had nothing to trade with.

“He has not delivered votes for ANC nor for ANC Gauteng, so his value add is dubious,” Swana said.

Cut from same cloth

But some observers noted Makhura and Lesufi were from the same political camp and school of thought.

They said the fact that soon after his election as ANC chair, Gauteng expressed its support for Ramaphosa’s second term, which was a clear indication of where Lesufi stood.

But this could change, as happened in KwaZulu-Natal, where a Jacob Zuma-supporting provincial leadership rejected his presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in favour of Zweli Mkhize.

Lesufi is more a state functionary than a hard-core political animal, and he was shy to talk about himself or his role as number two to Makhura.

But now in the hot seat, he is obliged to come clean about his political loyalty and ventilate more on party political issues.