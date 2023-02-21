Rand Water announces 30-hour water interruption – here are the areas to be affected

Citizen Reporter

Rand Water has issued a notice of a 30-hour long water interruption due to planned maintenance on its S1, R1 and R5 pipelines to tie in a portion of the S4 pipeline to the existing S1, R1 and R5 pipelines.

The water utility said in a statement on Monday that the project will start at 3am on 24 February until 9am on 25 February 2023.

‘Cross connections’

According to Rand Water, the project will entail the implementation of various cross-connections.

“This is part of the previously communicated strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes.”

“The S1 pipeline runs from the Mapleton Booster Pumping Station to Rynfield Vlakfontein Reservoir. The R1 and R5 pipelines run from Rynfield to Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tshwane. The S4 pipeline that will be tied-in runs from Van Dyk Park to Rynfield where it will cross connect to S1, R1 and R5.”

Affected areas:

The following municipal customers will experience water supply shortages during this period:

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

Other customers who will be affected include:

Spoornet

Corobrick Transvaal (Pty) Ltd

Sammy Marks Museum

Savannah Country Estate Home

Plot 7 Benoni Agricultural Holdings

Rand Water also stated that it had formally notified all the affected municipalities and direct customers, 21 days in advance, of the planned maintenance to allow them to implement their appropriate contingency measures ahead of the planned work.

“The affected municipalities will advise consumers on the extent of the impact of water supply shortages in their respective areas.

