Joburg water shutdown: These are the areas affected

Faizel Patel

Several areas in the city of Johannesburg will be without water for at least thirty hours.

This comes after Rand Water announced that urgent repairs need to completed due to a major burst on the A6 pipeline.

Rand Water Emergency Shutdown due to major burst on the A6 pipeline #JoburgUpdates #SkaSenyaMetsi ^K pic.twitter.com/ZlZRKI2S6D— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) November 4, 2022

The pipeline supplies water from Vereeniging purification works to Zwartkopjes pumpstation.

Johannesburg Water said water will be isolated at 6pm on Friday.

“It’s estimated that the duration of the outage will be for 30 hours. Rand Water and Johannesburg Water infrastructure (towers and reservoirs) will have maximum capacity during the shutdown.

“However, the following reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be affected, should the water level drop to critical levels,” the water utility said.

ALSO READ: Rand Water lifts stage 2 water restrictions

Reservoirs and Towers affected:

Foresthill tower;

Yeoville reservoir;

Berea reservoir;

Parktown reservoirs; and

Crown Gardens reservoir.

Forest Hill Tower zone:

Oakdene;

Parts of Rosettenville;

Kenilworth;

The Hill;

Towerby;

Linmeyer;

Southdale;

Foresthill;

Townsview;

Robertsham;

Gillview;

Winchester Hills;

Chrisville;

Turf Club;

Glenanda;

Turfontein; and

Klipriviersberg estate.

Yeoville reservoir zone:

Hillbrow;

Parktown;

Spes Bona;

Linksfield;

Observatory;

Jeppestown;

Bruma;

De Wetshof;

Cyrildene;

Forest Town;

Fellside;

Highlands;

Kensington Fairwood;

Bezuidenhout Valley;

New Doornfontein;

Bertram;

Lorentzville;

Judith’s Paarl;

Troyeville;

Vrededorp;

Cottesloe;

Doornfontein;

Berea;

Yeoville;

Killarney;

Orange Grove;

Westcliff; and

Constitution Hill.

Berea reservoir zone:

De Wetshof,

Observatory,

Bruma,

Cyrildene,

Bezuidenhout Valley,

Bertrams,

Lorentzville,

Judith’s Paarl and

Troyeville.

Parktown 1 reservoir zone:

Victoria, Linksfield, Glenhazel, Linksfield North, Rouxville, Highlands North, Sandringham, Fairmount, Glensan, Dunhill, Raumarais Park, Fairmount ridge, Gresswold, Fellside, Bramley, Bramley Park, Orange Grove, Oaklands, Orchards, Sydenham, Norwood, Waverly, Savoy Estate and Kew.

Parktown 2 reservoir zone:

Saxonwold, Hyde Park, Dunkeld, Park view, Parktown North, Greenside, Riviera, Melrose, Oaklands, Orchards, Houghton Estate, Parkwood, Norwood, Fairwood, Highlands North, Kew, The Gardens, Illovo, Killarney, Westcliff, Rosebank and Fairway.

Crown Gardens reservoir zone:

Southdale, Booysens Reserve, Ormonde, Mondeor, Nasrec, Ophirton, Lake View, Selby, Evans Park, Robertsham, Winchester Hills, Reuven, Ridgeway, Theta and Selby South.

Direct Feeds affected:

Hector Norris pump station and Turf Club direct feed.

Hector Norris pump station:

Johannesburg central business district

Turf Club direct feed:

Turfontein Race Course

Johannesburg Water has urged customers to store sufficient water for the duration of the outage.

“Further updates will be provided to customers during the course of the outage,” it said.

ALSO READ: Good news as eThekwini municipality reopens some beaches