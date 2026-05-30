Rand Water maintenance shutdown update: Here’s how long supply restoration could take

Planned maintenance being conducted by Rand Water is due to be completed by 2 June.

Rand Water’s planned maintenance is underway and Johannesburg residents are warned to prepare for service disruptions.

Phase one of Rand Water’s planned maintenance on the systems servicing Midrand, Sandton, Randburg, as well as the southern, western and central regions of the city, is set for completion by 2 June.

The entity and Johannesburg Water stated that the restoration of water supply could take up to five days in some areas.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies were pumping at 100%, while the Palmiet system was pumping at 89%, in line with the announced programme.

“The entity will implement necessary interventions to manage the systems and assist in recovery to affected areas,” Johannesburg Water stated.

Johannesburg CBD supply

Water tankers have been stationed in affected areas and residents may also make use of self-help water collection points at Johannesburg Water depots.

The entity has prioritised hospitals, clinics and old age homes for alternative supply, and tankers will be shuffled according to supply constraints.

“Water restoration takes time. Reservoirs must refill, pressure must recover, and the network must stabilise.

“Direct-feed areas typically recover first, while higher-lying areas may take longer,” Johannesburg Water stated.

Reservoirs supplying the CBD and inner city were empty as of Saturday afternoon, with the Parktown 2, Hector Norris, Alexander Park and Yeoville sites most affected.

“Outlets have been closed to allow storage levels to recover once supply is restored.

“This controlled approach is necessary to rebuild capacity within the system and support a stable recovery,” the entity stated.

Sandton and Midrand

The Commando system is slowly building capacity, with Johannesburg Water focusing on the two Hursthill reservoirs.

Additionally, the Brixton reservoir is closed, while the Brixton reservoir was not pumping due to low storage levels.

The South Hills tower servicing Oakdene, Rosettenville, Tulisa Park and the surrounds is also empty, with water tankers scattered throughout the affected areas.

In the northern and eastern parts of the city, the Illovo tower is empty, while the Randjeslaagte reservoir although expected to improve gradually.

The Linksfield reservoir outlet is closed in order to build capacity, with the Grand Central and Randjesfontein supply points were “showing resilience”.

Eslewhere, the Rabie Ridge, Erand, President Park and Diepsloot reservoirs were low to empty, with capacity slowly building.

“Further updates will be provided as system recovery progresses,” Johannesburg Water concluded.