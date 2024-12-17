Rand Water starts process of restoring water services

Residents expressed frustration over the water cuts saying they were unable to cook, shower and flush toilets

After almost four days of water cuts, Rand Water has started switching services back on in certain areas, following an 86-hour maintenance that left parts of Johannesburg without water.

Restoration of services

Joburg Water said Rand Water has completed maintenance at its Eikenhof system and pumping has resumed.

“The system should now start to recover progressively. Supply will not be noticed immediately but will gradually increase as the system builds capacity.

“Low lying areas will recover first, with high lying areas recovering later. This recovery is also impacted by demand, so we need to observe consumption,” the utility said.

Joburg Water added that pumping to affected towers will only take place once the respective reservoirs have recovered to sufficient levels and where operational intervention will be required, especially removal of airlocks prevent interruption in flow.

“As such, alternative supply will continue to be provided for the next few days as and where required informed by how the systems recover.

“Systems affected by Eikenhof are the following: Soweto, Randburg/Roodepoort, Commando (Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill), Lenasia, parts of Johannesburg central including Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs,” the utility said.

Assistance

Gauteng’s acting premier, Lebogang Maile, earlier apologised to residents, saying they would step in to assist municipalities facing the cuts.

“We are concerned as the Gauteng Provincial Government and even if its not our responsibility, we would like to apologise to the citizens who are inconvenienced and we will definitely get in touch with Rand Water and Joburg Water to understand how far the problem would go.

“It’s just not right that the citizens are inconvenienced and do not have water during this period. We understand that maintenance must be undertaken but during maintenance there has to be interim measures in place and people must not be inconvenienced,” Maile said.

