Rand Water can restrict areas using too much water – here’s what happens if they do

Rand Water has warned that it could reduce supply in some parts of Tshwane.

Amid the water crisis, especially across Gauteng, Rand Water has warned that it will reduce water flow in certain areas of Tshwane.

This comes after the entity noticed high volumes of water across several water meters.

“We wish to inform citizens that the restricted meters are receiving water from the Rand Water reservoir and are consuming more water, therefore the water flow is reduced to lessen water consumption,” said the entity on X (formerly Twitter).

Areas affected:

Rand Water said water flow will be reduced in Glastonbury, Six Fountains, Willow Acres, Nellmapius, Broadwalk Meander and Shere.

South Africa has experienced many water challenges over the years. These include increased pressure on the amount of freshwater available for use, unequal distribution, and lack of access to clean water and sanitation services.

The water crisis in Gauteng can be attributed to the following according to The Conversation:

the overall decay in the quality and state of water infrastructure – it is at risk of total collapse in some areas;

droughts;

alleged corruption, which has affected the functioning of municipalities and municipal treatment plants.

Three weeks ago the national and regional water authorities announced a plan that would spread the impact of water cuts between communities. The term is called “water-shifting”.

According to Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, water shifting is moving the flow of water from areas with less consumption by residents to communities affected by water outages and shortages.

Mchunu made it clear that this is an interim measure.

How is it different to water shedding?

Water shedding is the scheduled cut or outage of water supply for a specific period of time, similar to electricity load shedding.

Much like load shedding it will be shed in attempt to reduce water consumption.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel