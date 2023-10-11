24-hour water shutdown: Taps to run dry in these eThekwini areas on Wednesday night

Many areas in eThekwini will be affected by the 24-hour water shutdown from midnight on Wednesday, 11 October.

Several areas in eThekwini will experience water supply interruptions during the metro’s planned 24-hour water shutdown from midnight to complete repair work at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant.

The repair of the treatment plant’s Aquaduct-2 will be carried out by uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW). The aquaduct was washed away by the devastating floods which wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022.

eThekwini water shutdown: Everything to know

The shutdown will commence at midnight on Wednesday, 11 October, and will be undertaken for an estimated period of 24 hours until midnight on Thursday, 12 October.

“During this time, we expect parts in the northwest and south of eThekwini Metro to experience supply interruptions, as well as some disruption in water pressure,” UUW communications manager Siyabonga Maphumulo told the media.

"The planned maintenance shutdown requires the isolation of the aqueduct to allow for inspection. Depending on the outcomes thereof, a carbon fibre repair kit will be installed on those identified sections of the aqueduct," he explained.

‘Gunning to get the job done before 24 hours’

Maphumulo hopes that the repair work will be completed in a shorter time span.

“The estimated time given to complete the job is 24 hours, but during the course of inspection, the team could find that the work may exceed 24 hours. However, at this point, we do not anticipate that to be the case.

“If anything, we are gunning to get the job done before 24 hours or 24 hours on the dot, because we do realise the inconvenience it will cause. Remember, this is planned maintenance, not a spur of the moment thing. So, in essence, this is what the engineers have said,” Maphumulo said.

𝗨𝗨𝗪 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝟮𝟰-𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝟭𝟭-𝟭𝟮 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯



What areas will be affected?

In the north:

Durban North,

uMhlanga,

Phoenix,

Verulam,

Redcliffe,

Inanda,

Ntuzuma and

KwaMashu.

In the south:

uMlazi,

Chatsworth,

Folweni,

Savannah Park,

Klaarwater,

Shallcross,

Welbedacht West, and

Demat.

In the west:

Chesterville,

Queensburgh,

Westville,

Pinetown,

KwaSanti,

Richmond Farm,

St Wendolins,

Luganda,

Mawelewele, as well as

Parts of Nagina and Washington Heights.

Salga to throw spotlight on eThekwini water supply, infrastructure

Water supply and infrastructure challenges affecting service delivery in eThekwini will be one of the complex issues up for discussion at the South African Local Government Association’s (Salga) national executive meeting hosted from Wednesday to Friday in Durban this week.

This after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) conducted an inquiry into eThekwini’s crippling water woes. In its report, which was released last month, it cited among its findings that the metro violated the rights of residents by denying them access to clean drinking water.