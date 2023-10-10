Reeva Steenkamp’s family reacts to Oscar Pistorius’ parole eligibility

“We've always said and you will recall Barry's words were always that the law must take its course and the law is taking its course."

Reeva Steenkamp’s family lawyer has weighed in on the Constitutional Court’s decision on convicted killer Oscar Pistorius‘ eligibility for parole.

On Monday, the apex court confirmed Pistorius has been eligible for parole for more than six months after he served half of his sentence. The court sent an order to the Department of Correctional Services outlining the proper interpretation of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) judgment delivered on 24 November 2017.

Law must take its course

Speaking to The Citizen, Tania Koen said the Steenkamp family’s view has always been that Pistorius has the same rights as any other offender.

“We’ve always said, and you will recall Barry’s words were always, the law must take its course and the law is taking its course. We agree with the decision of the Constitutional Court that he has served half the sentence because in our calculations he was eligible to be considered in March 2023.”

Koen said June Steenkamp is still mourning Barry’s passing, but she did discuss the matter with the couple before Barry’s demise.

“When the Constitutional Court was approached, the documents were served on us and I did discuss it with June and Barry at the time. They understood that it was to obtain clarity.

“I haven’t taken any instructions from her or discussed it with her because, at this point in time, it’s not in her best interest to discuss any of this with her. She’s still very much in mourning,” Koen said.

Koen added that if the Department of Correctional Services decided to have another parole hearing for Pistorius, it would have to give the family notice.

“When that day comes, then I will discuss with June what she wants to do going forward.”

Parole hearing

Pistorius was initially sentenced to six years in jail in 2016 by North Gauteng High Court Judge Thokozile Masipa. But that sentence was later overturned by the SCA in 2017 and increased to an effective 13 years and five months.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board denied the 36-year-old’s bid for freedom in March, claiming he had not served the minimum amount of jail time required.

In August, Pistorius approached the Constitutional Court for clarity on his parole.

After the department dropped its opposition to Pistorius’ attempt to establish when exactly his 13-year-five-month sentence for Reeva Steenkamp‘s murder came into effect, the apex court found the SCA had correctly antedated that sentence to 6 July 2016.

