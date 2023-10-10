News today: ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ saga, Israel-Hamas conflict, Oscar Pistorius parole and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the SA Jewish Board of Deputies criticising government for not having an embassy in Israel, and Wits University requested social media ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani to retract his remarks about having graduated from the institution.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has confirmed convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius was eligible for parole for more than six months, and the late anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron was tortured to death by apartheid police, the Western Cape High Court ruled.

News Today: 10 October

In today’s weather update, the weather service warned about disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in the Eastern Cape, as well as severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail in two provinces, and extremely high fire danger conditions in three provinces.

Full weather forecast here.

‘SA government has let down our people’

The vice-president of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, Zev Krengel, has criticised the South African government for not having an embassy in Israel, adding it will be difficult for South Africans there to return home easily.

Krengel was addressing the media during a briefing on how the country’s Jewish community was affected by the situation in Israel.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, initiated an invasion from Gaza into southern Israel last week, resulting in the deaths of Israeli soldiers and civilians.

No record of ‘influencer doctor’ Matthew Lani

Wits University has confirmed it has no record of social media ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani on its registry.

Wits University has requested Dr. Matthew Lani to retract his remarks about having graduated from the institution. Image: TikTok

The university issued a statement following the social media frenzy questioning the influencer’s credentials.

‘Dr. Matthew Lani’ claims to be a qualified medical doctor with a qualification from Wits University and registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) under the name Dr. Sanele Zingelwa, which he claimed is his ‘legal name’.

Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole since March

The Constitutional Court has confirmed convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been eligible for parole for more than six months after he served half of his sentence by 21 March.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said on Monday they received an order from the apex court regarding the proper interpretation of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) judgment delivered on 24 November 2017.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they were studying the order from the ConCourt on Pistorius‘ parole.

Imam Haron tortured to death by apartheid police

The Western Cape High Court has ruled the 1970 inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron be set aside, and found he died at the hands of apartheid police.

Judge Daniel Thulare handed down judgment in the reopened inquest of Haron on Monday, concluding Haron’s injuries were sustained by torture.

Zandile Khumalo rubbishes Meyiwa Netflix deal

Talented musician and singer Zandile Khumalo has denied rumours of a R22 million deal with her sister Kelly Khumalo and Netflix for a documentary series about the Senzo Meyiwa murder.

Zandile Khumalo is the sister of the famous South African singer Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly and Zandi were present when former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot at their mother’s home in Vosloorus on the 26th of October 2014.

