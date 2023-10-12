Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault

The case will be transferred to Kroonstad detective services for further investigations.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears at the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

In another twist of events, Dr Nandipha Magudumana has opened a criminal case against the Department of Correctional Services, alleging assault.

Magudumana claimed she was assaulted at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad where she is detained in the prison’s hospital wing.

Free State police confirmed a case of common assault was registered at Parkweg police station in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. The matter will be transferred to Kroonstad detective services for further investigations.

ALSO READ: Rapist Thabo Bester’s shocking demand letter to block tell-all book

“No arrests have been made at this time,” Police spokesperson Brigedier Motantsi Makhele said.

Magudumana failed to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, after she collapsed in a holding cell.

Her lawyer, Machini Motloung, told the media his client was “unwell”.

#DrNandiphaMagudumana’s lawyer Machini Motloung confirms that Magudumana is now in the holding cells in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court.



He says she is lying on the floor.#ThaboBester https://t.co/tr0QkERNKc pic.twitter.com/ypiuPeIYUw October 11, 2023

She is facing charges of fraud, corruption, arson, violation of a body and defeating the ends of justice for her alleged role in the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Charges withdrawn

The state has since withdrawn charges against G4S employees Nastassja Jansen, Thabang Matthews Mier and Moeketsi April Ramolula, who were among the accused in the matter.

In an interview with SABC News, Jansen said she had nothing to do with Bester’s escape, insisting that she was framed.

“I’ve never done anything. I don’t know what happened that night. I have never been part of any of this,” she said.

Jansen said she would never have been arrested if police conducted their investigations properly.

“What did they actually do? How did they come up [with] just arresting people? Looking back I feel they did a lousy job. They take people’s lives lightly. I don’t think they think of these kinds of things before arresting people unnecessarily. This is my life they have played with.”

She added that she would consider suing the state for wrongful arrest.

READ MORE: Nandipha Magudumana ‘dismayed but not despondent’ over denied bail – lawyer

Meanwhile, those still facing charges include Bester, Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Zando Moyo and Joel Makhetha.

Magudumana, Bester and Moyo remain in custody, while the rest of the accused are out on bail of R10,000 each.

The suspects will return to court in February 2024 for their pre-trial.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein on 3 May 2022, after faking his death in a staged jail cell fire.

Katlego Bareng’s body was found in the prison cell.

The convict and Magudumana were apprehended in Arusha, Tanzania on 7 April after fleeing South Africa.