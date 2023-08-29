Joburg Water investigates after a boy falls into open manhole in Soweto

Joburg Water said an investigation into Tshepo Moloi's death has been launched.

A 10-year-old boy has died after falling into a manhole in Soweto, Joburg Water has confirmed.

It is understood that Tshepo Moloi drowned on Sunday, 27 August, at a Joburg Water’s contractor site in Mofolo.

Investigation

Joburg Water said an internal investigation has been launched to probe his death and that it will fully cooperate with relevant authorities.

“There is a pool of ground water at the shaft (Manhole MH – 90) where the child drowned. A case has been opened at Moroka Police Station. The incident was reported to the Department of Employment and Labour, which will conduct an independent investigation,” said the utility.

“Johannesburg Water offers its deepest condolences to the Moloi family on the untimely passing of their loved one.”

Joburg Water said the City of Joburg Member of the Mayoral Committee for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Councillor Jack Sekwaila, and a Joburg Water team visited the site and the Moloi family home on Monday.

Not the first time

The tragedy in not the first involving a manhole in the City of Johannesburg.

Last year, six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla died after he slipped into an open manhole.

Magadla fell into the manhole in Dlamini, Soweto, just 100 metres from his home while playing around the open hazard.

Rescuers recovered his body after 20 days of searching Joburg’s sewer and water pipelines.

His body was found near Eldorado Park Cemetery.

At the time, residents of Soweto said they had been reporting open manholes to authorities, including Joburg Water, for two years but none had been covered.

