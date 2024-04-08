Rifles and cattle: AKA murder accuseds’ bail applications reopened after ‘mistakes’

The alleged "mastermind" of AKA-Tibz murder has called on the court to arrest Mfundo Gcaba who paid R803K into his account.

The bail applications of two men accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were reopened in their latest bid to be released from custody on Monday.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Lindani Ndimande, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande were arrested in connection with the murder in February last year. Two other suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are in the process of being extradited from Eswatini.

Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi and Lindokuhle Ndimande had their replying affidavits heard by the Durban Magistrates Court, after “mistakes” in their previous submissions.

Mkhwanazi claimed that an investigating officer did not verify his identity when the offical told the court that he saw him [Mkhwanazi] brandished and showed off a rifle.

He accused the officer of committing perjury over the matter.

Ndimande also amended his affidavit, telling the court that the R33 000 he had previously said was for “isiphekiso” [a wedding gift] was for buying cattle.

He said the cattle were to be raised in his homestead and later sold by him and co-accused Gwabeni.

‘Mfundo Gcaba- the elephant in the room’

Gwabeni also took aim at investigators, claiming their case was not objective and was based on theories.

He called for businessman Sydney Mfundo Gcaba to be questioned on R803 000 he paid into Gwabeni’s account, which the state believed was used to pay for AKA’s murder.

Gcaba’s family said the money comprised of payments which were “neither unique nor isolated”.

Gwabeni told the court that he was not a contract killer and did not wish to see the musician dead.

He admitted to having a grey BMW and silver VW Polo, which he claimed was hired several months before AKA’s death, but denied following the musician from the airport.

He dared the state to provide CCTV footage of him following the rapper and his entourage.

He claimed information was purposefully omitted or provided in vague descriptions, to mislead the court.

The matter will next be heard on 19 May for further arguments.

