‘Police must be hardcore when dealing with hardcore criminals,’ says Cele after KZN shootout

Cele addressed criticism regarding the ratio of suspects killed by the police compared to those who have been arrested.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has defended members of the South African Police Service (Saps) after nine suspected criminals were killed in a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this week.

On Wednesday, police officers were ambushed by 11 gunmen, who were allegedly plotting to carry out an assassination, after knocking at the wrong house.

However, the officers retaliated, killing nine suspects. Police recovered three firearms and a rifle.

A manhunt has been launched for two other people.

‘Criminals not shot unprovoked’

Cele visited Desai in Mariannhill on Thursday and engaged with community members.

Speaking to the media, Cele addressed criticism of the ratio of suspects killed by the police compared to those who have been arrested.

The minister highlighted that while the police make numerous arrests, officers need to defend themselves when confronted with life-threatening situations.

ALSO READ: Four wanted suspects killed in gun battle with police in KZN

“There is one way of responding when the police are taken on,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He reminded the public that police officers get injured during operations.

“It cannot be true that these people are shot unprovoked, but the investigations do tell us [that] yes we would love to arrest those people.

“What I would not love to see is that after these operations we bury the police. I would rather be put in the dock and answer for these activities rather than burying [a] member of the South African police as I have buried [officers] dying for this thing,” Cele said.

[WATCH] Minister of Police is at this hour in #Mariannhill in KZN following the fatal shooting of 9 hardened criminals involved in a shootout with @SAPoliceService in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 26 cases were opened against the gang including a case of rape and murder. pic.twitter.com/ezdpzA71AS — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) April 4, 2024

Mariannhill shootout

According to KZN police, the officers were actively pursuing the suspects after receiving numerous complaints from residents of Desai regarding violent crimes, such as murder, in the area.

Additionally, the suspects, aged between 18 and 22, were being sought in connection with a rape case.

It is alleged that they perpetrated a gang rape against a girl during a house robbery, compelling her mother to witness the assault.

‘Lost too many police officers’

The minister stressed that the police must “come out top” when criminals retaliate since many officers have died in the line of duty.

“One thing that we cannot agree on is that when the police [carry out such] operations, they must be shot at and they must die because they should not be overhanded.

READ MORE: Suspected hitmen killed by KZN cops while en route to carry out assassination

“We have lost too many police [officers]. In one quarter [between] October [and] December, we lost 22 police [officers] in South Africa in three months.

“We have lost too many police [officers] on-duty and off-duty [because] they are targeted. So when they deal with suspected hardcore criminals, the police must respond in a way that corresponds to the kind of people they approach.”